Brookers buoyed by return of proven trump card in huge finals boost

Holbrook's flag credentials have sky-rocketed after the news that livewire John Mitchell is set to play for the remainder of the season.
He has been training with the Brookers recently and is set to be rushed straight into the senior side this weekend against Brock-Burrum.
The return of the four-time Albury premiership player is deflating news for the Brookers' rivals and undoubtedly have ladder leaders and flag favourite Osborne nervous.
Mitchell hasn't played since claiming the Des Kennedy medal in the 2022 flag where he booted four goals and played a starring role in the Brookers' grand final triumph over Osborne.
Holbrook co-coach Andrew Mackinlay said Mitchell did something similar in 2022 when he played one reserves match in round 11 before playing seniors from round 13 onwards.
"Johnny was hoping to play a bit earlier than now but his comeback has been delayed by work and family commitments," Mackinlay said.
"But we knew he was always going to play... it was just a matter of when.
"It's probably a fraction later than both parties would have liked but he is right to go now and is keen as after missing so much footy.
"Johnny keeps himself in good shape fitness-wise and has been doing plenty of running by himself.
"He actually said he is lighter now than when he was playing with Albury where he won four flags.
"On the training track so far, he looks like he hasn't missed a beat."
After making the grand final last year, the Brookers had a shaky start to the season, losing to both Jindera and CDHBU in rounds 1 and 3 respectively.
But they have since rattled off nine straight wins including the prized scalp of Osborne to sit second on the ladder with a 10-2 record and once again appear to be the biggest threat to the reigning premier.
Mackinlay felt the inclusion of Mitchell would provide the Brookers with an X-factor.
"I thought before John committed that we already had a list more than capable of challenging for the flag," he said.
"But obviously when somebody the calibre of John turns up at training, it gives everyone involved with the club a boost.
"You can just see the extra spring in the step of the playing group when John trains who is arguably one of the premier players in the competition that commands respect.
"So we feel we can find another gear with John in the side and he certainly isn't going to put a dent in our flag aspirations... put it that way."
