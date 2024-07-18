Albury doctor charged with sexually groping female patient

An Albury doctor will face court next month, charged with sexually touching a patient without consent.
Detectives charged the 48-year-old on Thursday, July 18, almost two years after the alleged incident was reported in November, 2022.
Police will allege in court that the doctor sexually groped the woman.
The man will front Albury Local Court on August 27.
Investigations are continuing.
