Albury doctor charged with sexually groping female patient

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
July 18 2024 - 10:01pm
An Albury doctor will face court, charged with sexually touching a patient. File picture
An Albury doctor will face court next month, charged with sexually touching a patient without consent.

