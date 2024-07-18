Claims murder accused was 'ranting and raving' after teen's disappearance

Caseworkers investigated claims the man accused of murdering Amber Haigh was "ranting and raving" and suicidal in the weeks after her disappearance, a court has been told.
Department of Community Services caseworker Jacqueline Anne Thompson returned to the witness stand on Tuesday, July 16, in the trial of Robert Samuel Geeves and wife Anne Margaret Geeves for the murder of Ms Haigh, their former housemate.
The 19-year-old was last seen by the Geeveses, who dropped her off at Campbelltown train station on June 5, 2002.
On Tuesday, the Wagga Supreme Court heard Mr Geeves had been "ranting and raving", and was suicidal, according to information provided to DOCS.
Ms Thompson - who had been the caseworker assigned to Ms Haigh and her newborn son she had with Mr Geeves - told the court she attended the Geeveses' place on July 30, 2002, to investigate concerns that had been raised with the department.
The court has previously heard police pressured DOCS to remove Ms Haigh's baby child from the Geeveses after her disappearance.
Mr Geeves was "suicidal and depressed" and there were "fears" his and Ms Haigh's child would be removed from his custody, but he was "resigned" to it, according to information provided to DOCS.
DOCS was also informed he was "threatening self-harm".
But under cross-examination by Mr Geeves' defence barrister Paul Coady, the court heard Mr Geeves denied being depressed.
"[I] wouldn't say that," Mr Geeves said when asked if he was depressed during a DOCS visit to the Geeveses' Huntleigh property on July 30, 2002, the court heard.
There were also allegations Mr Geeves was consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and taking drugs.
However, Mr Geeves said while he had a problem with alcohol in 1993, at the time he had a consumption limit of "two long necks".
Ms Thompson also discussed allegations Ms Haigh was "raped" by her cousin Paul Harding.
The allegations were made during a visit by Ms Thompson and a DOCS colleague to see Ms Haigh and Mrs Geeves at Huntleigh on February 11, 2002, the court heard.
Notes from that meeting recorded Mr Harding was "violent" to his cousin, and that he had "rape[d] Amber".
Ms Thompson confirmed this under cross-examination by Mrs Geeves' defence barrister, Michael King, when he asked if this meant Mr Harding had engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with Ms Haigh.
"Yeah, raped her," she told the court.
The court heard Mr Harding was also present when Ms Haigh's child was born in 2002, a fact Ms Thompson agreed was a "red flag" when considering the safety of the teen and her baby.
Ms Thompson also gave evidence that during a visit to see Ms Haigh in Young Hospital on February 21, 2002, the teen denied there was any physical abuse or arguing in the Geeves household.
Asked by Mr King if there was any evidence to the contrary, Ms Thompson said there was not.
During the hospital visit on February 21, Ms Thompson also inquired about allegations she had received Mr Geeves had tied Ms Haigh up and sexually assaulted her.
Ms Haigh denied the allegations to Ms Thompson, who believed her.
However, Ms Thompson added her experience working as a child protection officer had taught her "people may not disclose and talk about that if it is happening".
"They may deny it for a number of reasons out of fear ... or may not be ready to talk about any abuse," she said.
Ms Haigh also denied there was any physical violence or arguing in the Geeveses' home, according to a DOCS report written in March 2002.
On Monday, July 15, the court heard during a visit to see Ms Haigh and Mrs Geeves on February 11, 2002, Ms Thompson noted the bassinet for the teen's son was not in her bedroom, but that of Mr and Mrs Geeves.
Ms Thompson was curious and when she asked why, she was told it was due to epileptic medication Ms Haigh was on.
Under cross-examination on Tuesday, the court heard that medication would put Ms Haigh under a deep sleep.
"Amber takes tablets for epilepsy", so "Anne [Geeves] do the night shift", DOCS notes from that visit recorded.
Janice Broderick, the former rental manager of the Clarke Street flat where Ms Haigh lived between 2001 and 2002, also took the stand on Tuesday and described the tenant as "vivacious" and "full of life".
Ms Broderick recalled the teen was "attractive" and was "just short of 18" years old when they met.
She told the court at first she did not realise Ms Haigh was intellectually slow, and said she was "young and full of life".
But Ms Broderick came to realise the teen was "slightly challenged" and recalled Ms Haigh found it hard to understand what it meant to rent a flat.
Despite this, she ultimately agreed to rent out a "small bedsit" to Ms Haigh in Clarke Street.
Ms Haigh told her landlord she had a carer, but never revealed who it was, the court heard.
Ms Broderick recalled she found out Mr Geeves had fathered a son with Ms Haigh when the couple came in with the baby to her office and the teen was captivated by her baby.
"I would describe her reaction was like a child with a kitten," Ms Broderick said.
"She was absolutely amazed by this child."
Ms Broderick recalled at some point hearing Ms Haigh was moving out of the flat, and said the news came as a "bit of a shock".
"She said 'I've moved out'," Ms Broderick told the court, but could not recall Ms Haigh saying where she had moved to.
Ms Broderick found out some time later the teen mother had gone missing.
The trial against Mr and Mrs Geeves is now in its fifth week.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr has called many witnesses to the stand, including family, friends, neighbours and associates of the Geeveses and Ms Haigh.
The two were the last to see Ms Haigh alive and reported her missing on June 19, more than two weeks after the date she was dropped off at Campbelltown train station.
Ms Haigh travelled from Sydney to live with her great-aunt Stella Nealon at Kingsvale near Young when she was about 14 years old, her mother Rosalind Wright previously told the court.
However, the defence has argued Ms Haigh was not safe living with her family at Kingsvale, citing physical altercations with her cousin Jacqueline Cash at the property, and a time she terminated a pregnancy after sexual intercourse with her cousin Paul Harding.
The court has also previously heard there was a history of incidents at the Geeveses' property, with witnesses recalling one time where a former partner of Mr Geeves was shot, and another where two school girls were found tied up in a silo.
Ms Haigh's former boyfriend, Robbie Geeves, who is the same age as her, has recounted how he was physically sick for days after finding out his father had a son with her.
The trial continues.
