Working pump-action gun, silencer, found in back of stolen car at Rutherglen

A drug addict involved in a spate of offending - which included handling a pump-action rifle - has been told jail or rehab are the two only likely options for her crimes.
A man who left his black Mercedes running outside an Oakleigh daycare centre on March 23, 2023, had the $61,000 car stolen within just 90 seconds.
That car was found in Rutherglen with false plates on April 3 last year before being towed back to the Wodonga police station.
A search found a homemade silencer, a working pump-action .22 rifle, ammunition, drugs, scales, a flick knife and other items.
Skye Louise McGuire's prints were found in the car and her DNA on the gun, while forensic evidence linked to Casey Ferrara was also allegedly recovered.
She told police she could have picked up the rifle found in the car but said "my memory's f---ed".
During other offending, McGuire's Pooley Court home was found to have been a holding yard for stolen cars.
Police observed a black Holden Colorado at the Wodonga property on May 1 last year.
Stolen plates from a stolen Honda Civic were found in the vehicle.
Video footage showed McGuire and her friends had taken four stolen cars to the property between May 4 and 7 last year, with a white BMW, white Mazda CX-3, white Subaru Forester and white Volkswagen Passat filmed at the home.
Her house was also found to contain 50 millilitres of GHB, a bag containing a white crystal substance, scales, and marijuana.
McGuire was caught driving while on drugs on October 13 last year, and was found to be highly substance affected on Felltimber Creek Road two days later.
She was unable to hold a conversation after her erratic vehicle was intercepted, and was unaware that she had dropped mayonnaise and lettuce onto her stomach while talking to police.
McGuire again tested positive to ice.
She was again arrested on January 16 this year and was found with GHB.
A search of her home on May 20 this year also found seven grams of ice, prescription medication, four ecstasy pills and nine amphetamine tablets.
Lawyer Marcel White said McGuire's history meant that she would likely be going to jail unless she went to rehab.
"There's only really two places where my client's going to end up as a result of this offending, residential rehab to work on her own rehabilitation or jail to detox," he said.
A rehab placement at Wangaratta is being sought, with Mr White noting substance abuse and criminal associates were behind McGuire's offending.
McGuire was given a two-year ban for driving offences, with her other charges to return to court on August 20.
Ferrara will face court on July 23.
