Knuckledusters found in bag, left in a drawer then found by cops in a raid

An Albury man who was subject to weapons and firearms prohibition orders told police raiding his parents' Albury home that he had nothing to declare.
Before beginning a search, officers including those connected to the NSW State Crime Raptor Squad gave Sean Patrick Devlin the opportunity to assist them.
The 38-year-old landscaper told them he did not have anything in the home of concern.
That proved to be untrue, as investigators found a set of black knuckledusters in a dressing table drawer in his bedroom.
Devlin tried to explain away the illegal items as a memory lapse.
"I found them at the bottom of one of my bags," he said during the raid at the Pemberton Street residence on May 20.
"I took them out and forgot about them."
On being arrested and taken to the Albury police station, Devlin was searched and a clear resealable plastic bag containing cocaine was found.
The combined weight of the bag and the cocaine was one gram.
Devlin shared the home with his parents and helped with the care of his elderly father.
While the raid, conducted about 11am, was carried out by the Raptor Squad in conjunction with investigators from the NSW Police Criminal Groups Squad, defence lawyer Angus Lingham told Albury Local Court his client did not have such associations.
"He has never been a member of an [outlaw] motorcycle club," Mr Lingham submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
Mr Lingham said it was not a situation where Devlin had openly defied the orders, rather he simply forgot.
"It's not a case where he was using them, it's not the case he was taking them into a public place."
Devlin pleaded guilty to possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, use a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possess a prohibited drug.
Mr Lingham said Devlin did not have any previous criminal offending involving weapons or drugs, and no matters since he was 21 - aside from convictions in 2022 over two assault charges.
He said magistrate Roger Prowse jailed Devlin for those matters - he handed down an eight-month sentence for violence in the now-closed Zed Bar - but he was freed a month later after a severity appeal to the District Court.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs submitted to Ms Humphreys that Devlin's offending was more serious given an order was in place at the time.
The court was told the raid was conducted as part of what NSW Police dubbed Operation Blue Ember, which was aimed at the illegal activities of outlaw motorcycle clubs and organised crime networks.
Firearms and weapons prohibition orders were served on Devlin on March 23, 2023.
Ms Humphreys said she accepted knuckledusters were not the most serious of illegal weapons, "but they certainly are not insignificant".
Devlin was placed on a nine-month community corrections order and convicted and fined $2000.
