When North last beat Albury, most of its players were in primary school

North Albury is looking to break the longest team hoodoo in Ovens and Murray Football League history on Saturday.
The Hoppers have lost their last 29 games to Albury, including a gut-wrenching two-point thriller on Anzac Day when a kick after the siren missed the mark.
Third-placed North leads the Tigers by a win, with the winner seizing the advantage to claim a top three finish and the vital double chance.
"They either go even with us or we go two games clear, so it's a massive game," North vice-captain Julian Hayes offered.
The pair has a similar run home over the final five rounds, playing three top five outfits, which only adds greater significance to the local derby at North's Bunton Park.
The Hoppers' last win over Albury was round five, 2008.
The Tigers' 29-match winning streak surpasses the second-highest mark in the league's 131-year history, which the club also currently owns over Corowa-Rutherglen (27).
"We haven't mentioned it all, yes, it is Albury, but we take it like it's another game," Hayes replied when quizzed if the hoodoo is ever raised.
The Anzac Day epic, which equalled Albury's closest win over North, has revived interest in the local derby, which had largely fallen away over the past 15 years, given the Tigers' dominance.
The crowd of around 2500 on a sunny holiday was Albury's biggest crowd in many years and while a similar crowd can't be expected where rain is forecast, it should be another gripping game.
North is missing exciting teenagers Josh Murphy and Cody Gardiner with Murray Bushrangers' duties, while Albury has named former AFL-listed forward Lachie Tiziani.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.