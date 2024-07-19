The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

When North last beat Albury, most of its players were in primary school

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 19 2024 - 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead (left), assistant coach Cayden Winter and Nathan Dennis will look to become part of the first winning outfit against Albury in 16 years. Picture by Phoebe Adams
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead (left), assistant coach Cayden Winter and Nathan Dennis will look to become part of the first winning outfit against Albury in 16 years. Picture by Phoebe Adams

North Albury is looking to break the longest team hoodoo in Ovens and Murray Football League history on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.