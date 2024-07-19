'Little' setback has only made Collings more determined this season

Thurgoona's Giaan Collings has found her rhythm again after overcoming a small setback this season.
That small setback being a broken little finger.
After three rounds, Collings found herself sidelined for four weeks with the injury, which can be best described as "frustrating."
"It was so annoying because you can do everything in the netball world, you just can't catch and throw," she said.
"But I took that as a bit of motivation to really grind it out and catch up on those weeks that I'd missed.
"Obviously fitness comes into play and it was about re-learning the ball skills and the way we do things."
The 24-year-old is now in her sixth year as a Bulldog, and after a stint in B-grade last season, has rejoined the A-grade ranks.
The defender believes the Bulldogs' "tight-knit group" can still take it up a notch this season as they continue their campaign for finals.
Thurgoona has won 10 of its 13 matches this season and is currently ranked fourth in the A-grade competition.
"There has been a couple of games where we've thought that is the best we've played, but it still isn't our best and I know we can all do more," she said.
"I think we're really committed and motivated and we all want to do well for each other."
Collings has praised the efforts of her teammates this season, including two-time club best and fairest winner Eliza Quinlivan.
"She's always been a powerhouse, but this year she's been the fittest she's ever been and she's phenomenal," Collings said.
"And Amy Allen who has come up from B-grade. It's her first year in A-grade and she is dominating.
"Especially since Mardi (Nicholson) has been away, she's been able to show her true potential."
The Bulldogs face the Swans this week, who have so far been the only side to overcome powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"It's so close between all of the top five, it could be anyone's game," Collings said.
"Especially now that Chiltern has shaken it up a bit by defeating Kiewa, I think that really shows that anyone could be in it."
