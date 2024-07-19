The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Little' setback has only made Collings more determined this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 19 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona defender Giaan Collings is back enjoying the A-grade competition after suffering a broken finger this season. Picture by Phoebe Adams
Thurgoona defender Giaan Collings is back enjoying the A-grade competition after suffering a broken finger this season. Picture by Phoebe Adams

Thurgoona's Giaan Collings has found her rhythm again after overcoming a small setback this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.