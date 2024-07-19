Large shed and contents destroyed in blaze, 20 fire trucks in attendance

A large shed and its contents have been gutted by a major fire at Allans Flat, with firefighters in 20 trucks called to battle the blaze.
Crews were called to a Gap Flat Road about 1.45pm on Thursday, July 18, after a resident reported a fire.
An overheating motorbike, which had been put into the shed a short time earlier, is thought to have sparked the blaze.
CFA duty officer Scott Shenfield said the 50 square metre structure was well alight when firefighters arrived.
"The shed was fully involved," he said.
"The contents of the shed did pose some concerns for firefighters with fuels stored inside.
"Due to the location, multiple appliances were needed to carry water to the fire."
Two vehicles in the shed were among the items destroyed by the blaze.
Fire trucks started to leave the scene about 4.30pm with the final truck gone by 7pm.
Police are not treating the fire as suspicious, but the exact cause will be investigated.
