The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Large shed and contents destroyed in blaze, 20 fire trucks in attendance

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 19 2024 - 10:25am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the Gap Flat Road at Allans Flat on Thursday afternoon. Picture by CFA
Firefighters at the Gap Flat Road at Allans Flat on Thursday afternoon. Picture by CFA

A large shed and its contents have been gutted by a major fire at Allans Flat, with firefighters in 20 trucks called to battle the blaze.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.