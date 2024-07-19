Power move: Eva excited to launch central Albury pilates studio

There aren't many 20-year-olds on the Border taking the leap to start their own business.
But for Albury's Eva Davis, the prospect excites her.
After initially borrowing a section of the floor at her sister's gym to run classes, Miss Davis plans to officially launch her Power Pilates studio on Young Street on Saturday, July 27.
Miss Davis was introduced to pilates three years ago when she attended sessions with her mother and sisters at Reach in South Albury.
The Melrose FC player then started working for the business and trained there, before going out on her own in January.
"I finished school (in 2022) and I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. I had a few offers for uni, but school wasn't my favourite thing to start with and going back for four years didn't really draw me in," she said.
"I'm 20 now and started my (pilates) training when I was 18.
"It's been quite nerve-racking. I have a lot of friends doing uni or travelling, so I'm doing things a little bit differently at the moment and that can be a bit scary.
"Both Mum and Dad own their own businesses, as well as my sister, so it's in the family a little bit to go out on your own.
"It's exciting more than anything. I've got a lot of good support behind me with family and friends and the clients I've had before, so it has all worked out really well."
Miss Davis was thrilled to find a home for the studio in the Albury Village complex on Young Street, behind the Astor Hotel.
"The first space I had a look at was probably perfect as well, but someone beat me to it. I got this one, and it worked out well," she said.
"It's nice and central and there's lots of parking."
Power Pilates will offer reformer (equipment) group classes, tower classes (using a half trapeze), mat pilates, tailor-made programs and private sessions.
Miss Davis said she hoped to "find my niche to try and stand out above the rest".
"It's really good for mobility and stretch, but you can get your strength and conditioning out of it as well with jump classes," she said.
"Another thing I'm offering that isn't as common around here are the hit classes, which are only 30 minutes on the reformer.
"I'll have five reformers in there and they will have a half trapeze on them. They're custom made and there's only one other studio in Albury-Wodonga I know of that has the tower trapeze on it.
"I'll work Monday to Friday and there will be early morning classes and afternoon classes.
"Semi-private classes normally run around midday, but there are timeslots for people who have just finished work who have dropped the kids off to school."
Miss Davis will continue to operate the business on her own but has aims to grow it.
"There's always the goal to one day move to a bigger space and have your own team, but I'll start off small," she said.
"The workload is not too much of a worry. Some of the behind-the-scenes stuff isn't fun, but there are things in every job you have to do to get to where you want to be.
"It's easy to do it when you enjoy it as well."
The grand opening of Power Pilates is scheduled from 9am to noon on July 27, with free 20-minute classes, food and gift bags on offer.
