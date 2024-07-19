'Just like a party with a few quiet moments': San Cisco to play on the Border

They have made the ARIA charts, toured internationally and have received platinum and gold records; now, the three-piece Australian band will be heading to the Border.
San Cisco will play at Beer Deluxe in Albury on Thursday, July 25, as part of their Under The Light Regional Tour.
Band member Jordi Davieson is looking forward to returning to the Border after their last planned tour in Albury in March, 2022, was cancelled due to band members contracting COVID-19.
They last played in Albury in 2015.
"I remember it just being a beautiful town with lots of trees, but it being freezing," he said.
Heralding from Fremantle, the indie pop band was formed in 2009 and has just released their fifth studio album, Under The Light.
They are recognised all over the world, but Davieson still feels incredibly fortunate every time he gets on stage alongside his bandmates Josh Biondillo and Scarlett Stevens.
"We just played a show in London that was our biggest show we've ever played there," he said.
"And that felt weird because it was an Australian-size show.
"There were so many people, and I got to freak out a little bit then, which I hadn't felt for a while.
"But yeah, it still blows me away that many people come and watch us and know all the songs and know us."
Playing the guitar, on vocals and sharing keyboard duties, the 30-year-old enjoys being on the road and connecting with the crowds, particularly in regional areas.
"It's hugely important and not only that, but we love doing it," he said.
"I love going to these towns I would probably never go to otherwise."
Touring can often feel like it's "go go go" and be quite gruelling, but when he is up on stage, the instrumentalist's adrenaline takes over.
Towards the end of the last tour, falling sick with the flu could not stop Davieson from playing.
"I wasn't really able to move or do anything all day, but then I just had a Sudafed and got up on stage, and all of a sudden, I could jump around for an hour, and then I would like, crawl back into the fetal position after the show and not be able to move again," he said.
"It really showed me how doing that stuff, how playing a show that gives you so much energy because it is so exciting."
Anyone attending San Cisco's concerts can expect the room to be "electric" and "just like a party with a few quiet moments".
"We just try to play as many of the favourites as we can and then sprinkle in a few new songs off the new record that we love," Davieson said.
From the new album, his current favourites to play are One Percent and Family Trust.
Under The Light was recorded in both America and the band's home studio in Western Australia and encouraged the band to experiment and add more depth to their music.
Despite their closeness, working together as a band can sometimes be challenging to ensure everyone's happiness, but their ultimate aim is to write the best song.
"I feel like sometimes it's the best thing in the world to do together, and you create this song or you'll crack the code on this song and be like, 'this is incredible that we've done this together'," Davieson said.
"Then other times you'll leave at the end of the day and you're like, 'why do we do this'?"
As one of Australia's most successful independent artists, there are no plans for the band to stop writing and performing songs any time soon.
Tickets for their Albury concert can be purchased from oztix.com.au.
