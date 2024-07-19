Yet another abandoned car set on fire: vehicle gutted on Hume Highway

Another dumped car has been burnt out on the Border, with an abandoned red Holden set on fire on Friday morning.
Albury firefighters were called to the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway about 2.15am on July 19.
A red VY Holden Commodore wagon, which had been dumped near the East Street exit for less than a week, was engulfed.
Firefighters contained the blaze and cleared the scene at 3am.
The car had been abandoned for several days and had suffered some damage before being torched.
Police are investigating a spate of similar incidents in recent months, all of which have involved abandoned cars.
The vehicles have been torched on the Lincoln Causeway, at Staghorn Flat, and on the Hume Highway at Barnawartha North, Wodonga and North Albury.
A dumped car was also gutted by fire near the Albury Sportsground.
Wodonga police recently said seven abandoned cars had been torched in the North East between March and early July.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
