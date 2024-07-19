The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Yet another abandoned car set on fire: vehicle gutted on Hume Highway

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 19 2024 - 11:22am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The red VY Holden Commodore wagon was set on fire near the East Street exit at Albury on Friday morning. Picture by Phoebe Adams
The red VY Holden Commodore wagon was set on fire near the East Street exit at Albury on Friday morning. Picture by Phoebe Adams

Another dumped car has been burnt out on the Border, with an abandoned red Holden set on fire on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.