When you're 198cms, 110kgs, you're not supposed to be a try-scoring machine

Albury Thunder's Isaac Carpenter has rocketed into equal second on Group Nine rugby league's try-scoring list.
The hulking forward has 12 tries, trailing only Temora winger Joel Kelly, with the Thunder to host the second-placed Dragons on Saturday.
"They're falling in my lap at the moment, just right place, right time," he suggested.
"I'd get one (a try) every now and then through juniors, but not like it is now. There's been charge downs, team-mates giving me short passes, off kicks and stuff like that."
Generally speaking, the backs are the try-scorers in rugby league, with the forwards only snaring the odd four-pointer, although former Manly Warringah second-rower Steve Menzies sits fourth in NRL history with 180.
Carpenter is one of Group Nine's biggest men at 198cms and 110kgs, so he's incredibly hard to stop near the try-line.
He bagged four in last week's thrilling 28-24 win over Wagga Kangaroos, while snaring a hat-trick against Wagga Brothers on June 15.
Carpenter's stunning haul against 'Roos proved the difference and pushed the Border outfit to within a point of fifth-placed Gundagai.
However, the Queenslander says the home club can't afford another slow start against the visitors.
"We've got Temora and (competition leaders) Young in the next two weeks, so we can't have another first half like we did against Kangaroos, we were lucky to grab the win," he suggested.
Temora has been superbly led by former NRL playmaker Josh McCrone, while Hayden Lomax, the brother of NSW State of Origin winger Zac, has also been terrific.
There's now five rounds left in the regular season.
