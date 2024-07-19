Hoppers hoping for history-making performance

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
Could the longest team winning streak in Ovens and Murray Football League history come to an end this weekend? The Hoppers are hoping so, but the stats are in the Tigers' favour.
The Border football community is mourning the loss of a star of the game whose heart beat true. We remember triple Morris medallist, Ovens and Murray legend and Melbourne premiership player Jim Sandral following his recent passing.
And the Brookers are set to be boosted by the return of a five-time Albury premiership player for the remainder of the season.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
