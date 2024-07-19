Why Fawcett had 'hung the dress up, but hadn't fully put it away'

Millie Fawcett thought her days of reaching for her netball dress were over.
But this season she's found herself wearing one in different colours.
Fawcett called time on a decade with Lavington at the end of 2022, in what was a fairytale departure.
She stepped away as not only a C-grade premiership player, but also led the Panthers' B-grade side to a flag on the same day.
But after a year off, the busy mum-of-three has decided to continue her netball career in the Hume League, joining Jindera's A-grade side this season.
"It was one of those things where with the kids, and playing Ovens and Murray, it was a big commitment," Fawcett said.
"After winning two flags, I thought, what a perfect time to hang up the dress.
"But I actually found in the year off I was surprised by how much I missed it and how much the kids missed coming to game days and training and being in that environment.
"I think I'd hung the dress up, but hadn't fully put it away."
After a couple of messages in the off-season, Fawcett decided the Bulldogs were the perfect fit for her return to the goal circle.
"I finished on such a high, and I was wondering if I should leave that chapter where it was and finish it with Lavi, but I'm really glad I went out to Jindera," she said.
"I still love Lavi, they're like my second home."
Fawcett is one of several new inclusions to the Bulldogs' list this season, with Sarah Krause, Maggie Thompson, Paige Harper and Emma Wellington also among the new additions.
While only four A-grade players remained from last season, Fawcett had previously had a stint with co-coaches Tegan Vogel and Tayla Lloyd at Murray Magpies before joining the Ovens and Murray League.
With the Bulldogs currently undefeated after 12 rounds, it's hard to believe the side had never all played together before this season.
"We're a group that was chucked together at the start of the year, and we've all had Ovens and Murray experience, but I think the good thing was that we didn't have any huge expectations," Fawcett said.
"We don't feel like we've played our best netball yet, and I think that's the exciting thing for us.
"We still feel like we have heaps to improve and work on, and that's what you want.
"Even though we don't have losses to reflect on, there's still lots of parts of our game that we want to improve."
Fawcett admits the ladder leaders have a target on their backs heading into the back end of the season, as teams ramp up their efforts to claim a top six spot.
"We don't mind a bit of a target on our back, it's there for a reason. We're playing good netball and that's a good thing," Fawcett said.
"Rather than being scared of it and getting the wobbles, let's continue to show teams why it's there.
"There's a lot of outside noise around Jindera and finals.
"We're an older group who have played finals before and know you have to win week to week to actually get there, but we're excited by the possibilities."
Powerhouse Osborne remains hot on the Bulldogs' heels following their back-to-back dominance in the competition, while Howlong, Henty, Holbrook and Lockhart all have their hat in the ring for a finals spot this season.
While the Bulldogs are the frontrunners for the flag, Fawcett admits they're going to have to continue to work hard to see it through.
"We can see it in our sights, but we still need to get it and there's a lot of clubs that are really strong and are fighting for it, and can probably grab it just as quickly as we can," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.