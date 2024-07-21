YOUR SAY: Hospital already a 'dud' when built and it's a bigger 'dud' now

To Kylie King, the soon-to-be ex-mayor of Albury, how about consulting the ratepayers of Albury and Wodonga and ask them do they want a new hospital, not a patched second-rate building that can't be built higher because the existing foundations don't allow it? We stood most of the steel columns on that building by hand, that tells you that the strength of the structure cannot support going up, so I, like thousands of locals, call you out on not giving us what we need. A new greenfield hospital. Drive to Wagga and have a look at their multi-storey hospital, and multi-storey car park next to their hospital.