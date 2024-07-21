YOUR SAY: Hospital already a 'dud' when built and it's a bigger 'dud' now

One would hope that the representatives of the people of Albury, its city council, would be 'au fait' with the needs of the community.
If they were, they would understand why continuing to support the makeover of the present campus of the Albury Base Hospital continues to be an arguable matter.
The saying 'putting lipstick on a pig' covers it all. The building had flaws, both operational and in its construction from its inception.
A straw poll of past patients and their families on its current suitability would provide adequate evidence of why patients in 2024 deserve better conditions and staff should have a more congenial workplace.
In simple terms it was a 'dud' when it was built and is a bigger 'dud' now. It needs replacing.
I'm sure the present council would not like their reluctance to support a new hospital to be their lasting legacy.
When Australian Energy Market Operator announced that there could be a gas shortage in Victoria this winter due to high demand and restricted supplies, forcing more dependence on unreliable wind and solar energy, it failed to point out the clincher - that gas was being used to generate electricity on windless nights, as well as for domestic room and water heating.
On such occasions recently, gas-fired electricity has constituted around 20 per cent of total power supply, beside 60 per cent from brown coal and 20 per cent from hydro. For an eye-opener into the true situation confronting us, and the frankly idiotic idea of 'getting off gas', people should look at the National Energy Market live statistics at this new site: opennem.org.au/energy.
It may be a hard fact to accept, but the stats make it immediately clear - gas-fired electricity generation must be built to replace coal. And to supply this gas the only efficient way is through a pipeline from the giant NW gas fields. The conversion of homes to electricity will only result in gas being used to generate it, when burning it directly is far more efficient and produces less emissions - less than half that from coal-fired generation.
The Victorian government is cynically off track in their misguided attempts to stem the massive rise in youth crime. They have increased the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12 and soon to 14 following an outdated legal principle, doli incapax, which has been operating in Australia since the 1800s. That principle presumes a child aged under 10 cannot form a criminal intent and therefore cannot in normal circumstances be charged or convicted of a crime, even the most horrific.
The real reason the Victorian government has raised the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12 has no credible evidence to support it but easily flows into their political survival that by raising the age will reflect better in the youth crime statistics and deflect the criticism that Labor is soft on youth crime.
Does Labor really believe that a child in the 1800s had the same level of maturity, understanding of the consequences of their behaviour as a child in 2024 in order to comply with doli incapax?
It's laughable because of the massive societal changes since the 1800s have made children of today leaps and bounds ahead of those in the 1800s and are far more mature, knowledgeable, worldly but just as devious and deadly as an adult. Recent examples of such crimes appear almost daily in the news.
A child back then was a "child" but a 10 or 12-year-old today is equivalent to a young adult back then and so doli incapax is no longer fit for purpose and therefore obsolete.
I propose a lowering of that standard, not a raising of it, down to eight years of age, simply because of totally different societal changes since the 1800s has made young people more predisposed to criminal acts at younger ages and is a primary reason for the massive rise in youth crime today.
To add to that is a far-left leaning judiciary that needs to be pulled into line with the expectations of the victims of youth crime, not an outdated legal principle that clearly is incapable of reducing rampant such crime.
To Kylie King, the soon-to-be ex-mayor of Albury, how about consulting the ratepayers of Albury and Wodonga and ask them do they want a new hospital, not a patched second-rate building that can't be built higher because the existing foundations don't allow it? We stood most of the steel columns on that building by hand, that tells you that the strength of the structure cannot support going up, so I, like thousands of locals, call you out on not giving us what we need. A new greenfield hospital. Drive to Wagga and have a look at their multi-storey hospital, and multi-storey car park next to their hospital.
If you don't agree with the Albury-Wodonga community, get out of the way and find something else to oppose.
