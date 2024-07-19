When TV Ringside was a massive show, Albury's 'Fred' Etuati held his own

A Border boxer, who was a regular on TV Ringside during its peak period, has passed away.
Fa'avae 'Fred' Etuati was 81.
"Dad was family-oriented, he had a great sense of humour, was resilient, compassionate, hard-working, had great strength and always showed kindness," his family said.
Fa'avae Etuati was born on November 19, 1942 on the island of Savaii, Samoa.
He joined the country's police force at 19, before moving to New Zealand a year later to start his amateur boxing career.
After claiming the New Zealand middleweight amateur title, he turned professional.
He met Linda at a dance in the Shaky Isles and they married, migrating to Australia in 1970.
At one stage between July, 1969 and May, 1971, 'Fred' won eight successive bouts, including two by knockout.
One was against Kevin Mundine at North Albury Sports Club.
'Fred' featured on TV Ringside, which had a golden era through the 1960s to the mid-70s.
Held at Festival Hall, in west Melbourne, the 'House of Stoush' made household names of future world champions Lionel Rose and Johnny Famechon.
'Fred' fought fellow household names Tony Mundine and Charkey Ramon, winning against the latter in August, 1971.
His last professional fight was against Tony Mundine in August, 1973.
As well as his national profile, 'Fred' was an extremely well-known and popular member of the Border sporting community and continued to be involved with the sport in retirement, refereeing fights.
He worked at Boral Bricks for more than 30 years and loved his fitness.
"Dad attended the SS&A gym with his mates, several times a week, for over 30 years," the family offered.
"He loved to spend time with family and friends and travelled, within Australia and abroad, plus he was an avid gardener and cook."
'Fred' was one of the first inductees into Sport Albury Wodonga's Hall of Fame in 1995, alongside 24-time tennis Grand Slam singles winner Margaret Court and former Australian cricketer Steve Rixon.
A celebration of 'Fred's' life was held on July 9.
He is survived by wife Linda, children Ruth, Samuel, Anese and Neil, plus grandchildren Ava and Clare.
