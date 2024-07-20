OUR SAY: E-scooters troubled, but can be fixed if solutions are sought

Chances are you've seen so many more of those now-ubiquitous purple scooters lying around on nature strips than you have zipping about Albury's streets.
During daylight hours, it's relatively rare to see someone taking up one of the Beam machines, even more so with the rider wearing the provided helmet.
At night-time, that's not the case.
The e-scooters are simply far too tempting to resist for revellers spilling out of pubs, challenging mates to a race down Dean Street or as a welcome relief for weary, alcohol-addled legs in order to get to the next venue.
One night, patrons outside Public House sat perplexed as what appeared to be a family of a dad and three under-10 kids - the youngsters were decked-out in pyjamas and onesies - repeatedly cut a path through the crowd as they proceeded up and down Dean Street.
The e-scooters are very much a mixed bag. Albury Council boss Frank Zaknich has noted how the 12-month trial is so far "operating well" with police also expressing few concerns.
However, Albury councillor Darren Cameron is pushing to have them gone as soon as possible, and for good.
A recent incident where a young intoxicated woman was knocked unconscious after taking a fall and striking her head was the straw that broke his camel's back.
People being hurt and the clear potential for litigation, Cr Cameron has argued, should be enough, while others have spoken of the dangers posed - especially, for example, the sight-impaired - by e-scooters dumped in the street.
But can some some middle ground be found? Rather than treat the e-scooters purely as problem to get rid of it might be better to pursue some solutions.
For instance, the scooters can only operate in designated areas, and simply shut down if a rider tries to travel too far. Programming the e-scooters to not work late at night would remove that temptation for the inebriated.
Also, surely Beam could apply some vigilance to collecting and placing the scooters in designated drop-off zones, and making sure this remains orderly.
For now, that doesn't happen, and therein flows so many problems.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.