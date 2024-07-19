Rev-heads 'out of control' gathering may burn out as cops, council pump brakes

Escalating drunken, anti-social behaviour has sparked calls for an end to what is considered to be a highlight of the year for Border car enthusiasts.
An alleged brawl involving intoxicated hoons throwing objects at a police car on Wodonga Place during a major car show weekend in March was one issue raised at a meeting between NSW police, Albury Council and a major Border car club.
On Friday, the Albury Wodonga Chrysler Club issued a statement saying the unofficial public gathering at Wodonga Place, Albury that coincides every year with the Chryslers on the Murray event at Gateway Lakes, Wodonga "cannot continue".
The Chrysler show, held this year on March 15-17, every year runs alongside an unsanctioned but popular public gathering in South Albury, where thousands gather on the side of the road as cars cruise up and down Wodonga Place.
Club president Rod Taylor said the unsanctioned event was a highlight of the year for car fans, but in recent years the gathering had "gotten out of control".
Mr Taylor said his club committee members had a meeting with NSW police and Albury Council three weeks ago where concerns about this year's event were raised.
"They said this year it went until about 3am, a brawl broke out and they sent a police car in and the police car got surrounded, then some people in the crowd started throwing things at the police car," Mr Taylor said.
"At the meeting I was asked to put out a release to [Chryslers on the Murray] entrants to let them know that what's going on is not acceptable, which we did.
"We 100 per cent agree that it's ramped up too much and needs to be calmed down, there's no argument about that whatsoever from our club."
In his missive to entrants, the club's committee wrote: "NSW police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour from motorists or the crowd if any gather at Wodonga Place over the weekend, so we are asking for all our entrants to avoid the area."
Mr Taylor said while the Wodonga Place gathering had never been endorsed by the club, he acknowledged that many fans who attended Chryslers on the Murray considered the "party" there that often goes into the night was a highlight of the weekend, if not the year.
He said the meeting with police and council staff was to try to find a way to control the gathering, with one option being putting traffic control measures at Wodonga Place on the Friday and Saturday nights.
"At Tocumwal, Yarrawonga, Narrandera they shut down their main streets for this and it's really good, but the trouble with that here is that Wodonga Place feeds onto the freeway, so it's not really practical," he said.
"We think keeping it in South Albury is probably going to be too hard and too expensive because, just for traffic management there you're talking about temporary fencing all the way along where Noreuil Park is."
He said the club would push for the unsanctioned event to be organised with council approval and to be held on Dean Street in Albury's CBD.
"I'd love to be on a unified front with Albury Council ... we think we can turn this into a silver lining by putting it into Dean Street where it would be an awesome event," he said.
"There have been complaints from residents in South Albury and we understand that - but Dean Street would be more controlled.
"Dean Street is single lane with speed bumps and traffic lights, so it's slowing traffic down and being single lane there would be no drag racing.
"It could be organised so only Chrysler entrants with entrance stickers will be allowed to cruise and park, be a sanctioned event with insurance, distancing itself from South Albury."
He said hoons who persisted with driving around South Albury could be dealt with by police "because they're the ones, not associated with the Chryslers, who are causing the trouble.
"We would bring probably 3000 people into Dean Street, which would be a bonanza for shops and restaurants," he said.
"South Albury residents have complained about noise from the gathering - Dean Street has very few residents."
Mr Taylor said he estimated the Chrysler event had injected about $50 million into the city's economy over the 30 years it has been running and that it raises money for emergency services, the Cancer Centre Trust Fund and other charities.
"The other benefits of the show is that it obviously puts Albury-Wodonga on the map," he said. "People come and stay here, not just when the show's on, but during the year and a lot of people that have come to the show over the years, many of them have actually moved into the area."
Albury Council and NSW police have been contacted by The Border Mail.
