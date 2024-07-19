The Border Mail
Rev-heads 'out of control' gathering may burn out as cops, council pump brakes

By Ted Howes
Updated July 19 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Thousands take over the footpaths of Wodonga Place during the car show after-party. Picture by Mark Jesser
Escalating drunken, anti-social behaviour has sparked calls for an end to what is considered to be a highlight of the year for Border car enthusiasts.

