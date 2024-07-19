Man with 'loaded shotgun in vehicle' refused bail after Thurgoona crash

A gunman who was wanted for several months before crashing a car at high speed in Thurgoona and being found in a drain remains in custody.
Police had appealed for help in March to find Tyrone Greystone, and warned people not to approach him, after a car chase near Yass.
Residents at the time were urged to secure their vehicles and homes after Greystone was allegedly chased by police at Gunning, between Yass and Goulburn, on March 31.
The 25-year-old was also wanted by Wodonga police.
Greystone was finally caught on Wednesday, July 17, after allegedly fleeing officers in a silver utility, hitting a family's car, and crashing into trees off Table Top Road.
He broke ribs and an arm during the incident, which ended with his silver Ford landing upside down against trees.
A loaded sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, samurai sword, and face mask from the movie Halloween were allegedly found during a search of the crashed utility.
He faces 22 fresh charges over that incident, and police say he had 35 other charges pending at the time.
The 57 charges include police pursuit, causing bodily harm while driving, driving while banned, deception offences, driving without plates, having a blackened or disguised face with intent to commit an indictable offence, property damage, larceny, having stolen goods, reckless or dangerous driving, and possessing a loaded shortened gun in a public place.
Greystone's matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Friday.
He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused by magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
The 25-year-old remains in custody and will return to court on July 31.
