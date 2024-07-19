The Border Mail
Man with 'loaded shotgun in vehicle' refused bail after Thurgoona crash

By Court Reporter
Updated July 19 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 12:50pm
A police image of Tyrone Greystone, who was wanted for a large number of charges at the time of a Thurgoona car crash on Wednesday morning. File photo
A gunman who was wanted for several months before crashing a car at high speed in Thurgoona and being found in a drain remains in custody.

