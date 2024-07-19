It's time to go: tenant who owes $20,000 in rent reveals cost of eviction

The long running saga of a Benalla tenant who owes her landlord more than $20,000 and refuses to pay rent or move out has returned to court, with the renter having her appeal bid dismissed.
Lena Anderson has refused to leave 26 Benson Street in Benalla since November 2021 and as of April this year, she owed owner David Sharpe $20,907.
She had stopped paying rent in January 2023 and has launched various legal action and appeals and has steadfastly refused to move out.
Mr Sharpe, who has cancer and wanted to move his disabled daughter into the home, said in one hearing that the situation had become a "joke".
He first issued Anderson a notice to vacate on November 15, 2021 - 32 months ago.
Repeated notices for Anderson to leave and for Mr Sharpe to take possession have been taken to tribunals or appealed in court.
Anderson also launched her own claim against the owner, seeking $8436 over an alleged failure to carry out urgent repairs.
The case has gone to the highest court in the state, where Anderson's bid to overturn an order that the owner take possession of the home was dismissed.
She submitted three grounds of appeal, all of which were rejected on Friday, July 19.
The decision means the eviction orders will be enforced.
"The applicant has failed to succeed on each of the proposed grounds of appeal," Supreme Court of Appeal justices Karin Emerton and Stephen Kaye said.
"It follows that the application for leave to appeal must be refused."
Following Friday's decision, Anderson wrote on Facebook that the decision meant she had two weeks to leave and she would move in with another woman in Benalla, but couldn't take her 15-year-old dogs.
"The sad news is I can't take my elderly dogs, Bessie and Lucy, as she already has two dogs, which means I have to have them put down," she wrote.
"They just won't cope with shelters.
"This has been the obstacle to moving earlier.
"I'll be filming the last two weeks of their lives .... and I'll be dedicating the rest of my life to avenging their deaths."
Anderson said she was seeking advice on whether the case could be taken to the High Court.
That court would have to grant leave to appeal.
Mr Sharpe's lawyer, Jeremy Koadlow,said the multi-year legal battle had cost more than $65,000 in lost rent and legal fees.
Mr Koadlow, said his client had done the right thing every step of the way.
While Anderson flagged a possible High Court appeal, Mr Koadlow said Friday's decision was a relief for his client.
"He was relieved and happy with the outcome," he said.
"He showed a kindness to Ms Anderson by saying she could stay in the property until the 3rd of August, until she had a new place to move to.
"She's given an undertaking to the court today that she would vacate by the 3rd of August.
"In terms of our matter, that's definitely a win."
Mr Koadlow said Mr Sharpe had been recognised for his integrity during his time as a policeman, but his integrity had been questioned by Anderson.
"He shouldn't have had to go through this at all," Mr Koadlow said of the lengthy legal process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.