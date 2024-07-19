The Border Mail
It's time to go: tenant who owes $20,000 in rent reveals cost of eviction

By Court Reporter
Updated July 19 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 2:03pm
Lena Anderson says she will move out of her Benalla rental and will be forced to put her dogs down, and will 'be dedicating the rest of my life to avenging their deaths'. Picture supplied
The long running saga of a Benalla tenant who owes her landlord more than $20,000 and refuses to pay rent or move out has returned to court, with the renter having her appeal bid dismissed.

