Brakes pumped on 'out of control' gathering

Escalating drunken, antisocial behaviour has sparked calls for an end to what is considered to be a highlight of the year for Border car lovers.
Yesterday, the Albury Wodonga Chrysler Club said the unofficial public gathering at Wodonga Place, Albury that coincides every year with the Chryslers on the Murray event at Gateway Lakes, Wodonga "cannot continue".
Club president Rod Taylor told Ted Howes the unsanctioned event was a highlight of the year for car fans, but in recent years the gathering had "gotten out of control".
In other news, a gunman who was wanted for several months before crashing a car at high speed in Thurgoona and being found in a drain remains in custody.
In sport, North Albury will be looking to break the longest hoodoo in Ovens and Murray history when it hosts the Tigers at Bunton Park today.
Can the Hoppers do it? Be sure to check our Saturday Scoreboard tonight.
I hope you have a great weekend.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
