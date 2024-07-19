Can the Hoppers end the drought? Or is Albury even better than last year?

We mentioned earlier about Wangaratta's Hunter Gottschling and the uncertainty over the availability of VFL players, but if the Conlan brothers - Jacob and Lucas - were to finish the year, you could argue Albury is a better team than the one which lost the grand final by a kick. Admittedly, best and fairest Riley Bice is still tied up with finals-bound Werribee and co-coach Anthony Miles is out for the season, but with recruits Kelly, Carroll and Mat Walker finding form, and former AFL-listed player Lachie Tiziani expected to now finish the year after family issues back home in Broken Hill, could it be a grand final re-match against Yarrawonga?

