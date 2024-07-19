Can the Hoppers end the drought? Or is Albury even better than last year?

The Ovens and Murray Football League regular season has only five rounds left and it's been clearly the most competitive season in years. The Border Mail's Andrew Moir previews round 14.
WODONGA v WODONGA RAIDERS
A few months ago this game would have been a non-event as Raiders were getting smashed by three-figure scores and the Bulldogs were top three contenders.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Raiders showed enormous improvement in pushing third-placed North Albury last week, eventually falling by 35 points, while no club has been battered by injuries like Wodonga.
WHO WINS?
Wodonga is clearly a stronger outfit, with Noah Bradshaw, Josh Mathey and Matt Wilson, in particular, in sizzling form. The Bulldogs are still in the hunt for finals and will win, but if Raiders can maintain last week's form, it provides a springboard for incoming coach Chad Owens.
YARRAWONGA v COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
It's first v last, so Yarrawonga will retain its hot streak but, just like Raiders, the other bottom outfit also impressed in falling to Wodonga by 37 points.
POTENTIAL BIG STORY?
The comeback of Michael Gibbons. The ex-AFL player has had more injuries in the past three seasons than the previous 15 years, so let's hope he comes through the game, and the rest of the season, successfully.
MYRTLEFORD v WANGARATTA
Myrtleford is eighth on 20 points, trailing fifth-placed Wangaratta by two wins, and while the home team has Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders in the following rounds, it would take a monumental effort to play finals.
SO WHAT'S THE APPEAL?
Given the Saints have won five of their past eight, after losing their first five, Wangaratta is desperate to regain a stack of stars after the bye and rain is forecast, it would not surprise to see a single-figure margin, although the Pies remain favourites.
TAKE US THROUGH THE PIES' UNAVAILABILITIES
When Wangaratta finished its 31-point loss to Yarrawonga last week, it was without its first six midfielders. Best and fairest Daniel Sharrock will miss the season with a second knee injury, Jackson Clarke had finger surgery, Brad Meville broke his foot against the Saints in late April, Alex Federico is overseas, Pat Naish did his hamstring last week, while Hunter Gottschling was called up to VFL. It's always difficult to know when state level players are available, but Clarke, Melville and Federico will be back in August.
PIES' DEBUTANT
The under 18s leading goalkicker Max Bihun (44) will look to bring his tricks. A clever forward, who can hit up the football and also jump out the back, kicked five goals and won best on ground in the O and M's under 18 win over Goulburn Valley in May.
KEEP IN MIND
Wangaratta's Joe Berry. He was named in the All-Australian team following the recent AFL National Championships. The Murray Bushrangers have a bye on August 10, when the Pies are home to Corowa-Rutherglen, but if the Bushies fall out of finals in the first week, he would be eligible to play from the O and M's second week of finals. He is destined to be a first-round pick in the AFL Draft.
NORTH ALBURY v ALBURY
North is third (36 points), a win ahead of Albury, so while the winner won't be guaranteed a top three finish, given Wangaratta (28) will be close to full strength after the bye, it will do wonders just a month out from finals.
WILL NORTH BREAK ITS ALBURY DROUGHT?
No. A month ago, you would have said yes, as North has been outstanding, but Albury has won four straight games.
THE WINTER EFFECT
There's been only one round played in the wet and North Albury's Cayden Winter was as good as anyone. He had 36 touches, including an astonishing 31 contested possessions, and kicked two goals. He's a strong-bodied on-baller and while Albury's midfielders Jackson Kelly and Fletcher Carroll were superb against Wangaratta Rovers last week, their game is more focused on pace.
JUST A THOUGHT
We mentioned earlier about Wangaratta's Hunter Gottschling and the uncertainty over the availability of VFL players, but if the Conlan brothers - Jacob and Lucas - were to finish the year, you could argue Albury is a better team than the one which lost the grand final by a kick. Admittedly, best and fairest Riley Bice is still tied up with finals-bound Werribee and co-coach Anthony Miles is out for the season, but with recruits Kelly, Carroll and Mat Walker finding form, and former AFL-listed player Lachie Tiziani expected to now finish the year after family issues back home in Broken Hill, could it be a grand final re-match against Yarrawonga?
WANGARATTA ROVERS v LAVINGTON
This game could be the upset of the round. Rovers are missing three of their best four players last week in Lochie O'Brien, Kieran Parnell and Will Nolan, although gun midfielder Dylan Stone is back.
WHAT IMPACT WILL LAVINGTON'S LOSS LAST WEEK HAVE?
It should result in the Panthers playing like men possessed. With the season on the line and leading Myrtleford by around six goals, it would have been one of the most gut-wrenching regular season losses for every player. Never underestimate the 'bounce back' factor.
WET WEATHER FORM
Rovers beat Corowa-Rutherglen by only 20 points in round 11, while Lavington pushed Yarrawonga to two goals.
HAWKS' DEBUTANTS
Under 18 captain Ryley Ely and Harvey Correll will play their first games, with Rovers unbeaten at junior level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.