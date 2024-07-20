'Let your voice be heard': drama doyen's dare for young disciples

She was a quiet child whose burgeoning love for drama led her to teach.
From there, Sharyn Hill created her own drama school, one that has now made its mark on countless numbers of Border youngsters across four decades.
Sharyn Hill School of Performing Arts and Creative Expression opened in 1984 with only a handful of students, but now has more than 200 budding performers.
Hill said it was an exciting field, and one that had always been her passion.
"I love helping people discover their voice," she said.
"They come to me for many reasons, such as confidence, public speaking, learning new skills or a new direction."
The school's influence extends far beyond Border stages, with students advancing their studies in Sydney, Melbourne and even internationally - performers such as Ben Colley, Rachel McNamara and Tori Ellis.
"Some of our students pursue acting careers, which is exciting knowing it's growing from something so small into an established school," she said.
"We also have a lovely team of teachers to work across our sector and share their gifts as well with these beautiful young people.
"And it's beautiful when you've taught someone and maybe inspired them to work in the industry."
Hill said the goal of the school was to "tap into the child's potential".
"It's about helping them on their journey of where they want to go with their life and them knowing there's lots of doors that can open," she said.
Hill said drama had changed throughout Australia, so it was fitting to keep evolving "because our audiences are changing".
"Theatre in Australia is rich and I think it's a privilege to work alongside young people and guide them and help them discover who they are," she said.
"We also incorporate singing and movement into our classes, with Niki Strauss and Eliza Nichols helping out with the singing.
"It's so important to be able to use all of the body to express yourself."
Being the teacher, though, does not mean that Hill misses out on that learning journey.
"That's the exciting thing about a teacher," she said.
"You're forever evolving and your passion ignites you and keeps you going.
"It's very enriching and it's satisfying because no day is the same."
Hill said the exciting part of the whole process was discovering her voice, which in turn helped her fall in love with the idea of teaching "and being able to pass those skills on".
"That's been a passion of mine, to implement drama into different programs when you're working in schools, too," she said.
Hill said the syllabus at schools had changed over time to reflect that process.
"Now we have amazing drama programs in schools," she said.
"Not only do we have drama, we also have singing as well now and movement-based work.
"That's enriched the school, going from working by myself to having other teachers bring their gifts and share their craft."
Hill had once wanted to combine her wish to teach with speech pathology, specifically incorporating the thought processes involved in implementing drama "when you're working with people to help them".
"But I ended up going into teaching and loving it, and then I have been able to then move into the field of actually using drama all the time," she said.
Hill weighed up the idea of pursuing that by perhaps relocating to Melbourne or Sydney.
"But I really love being here in this area and having something to offer for our beautiful young people here that they can tap into," she said, noting the role played in that by Hothouse Theatre.
"We've got so much beautiful and fantastic inspired community theatre happening," she said.
"If they can build their craft and skills with us, they can take that when they go to their auditions or if they decide to go to Melbourne or Sydney - they can network and offer," she said.
Hill's focus now is on the school's end-of-year productions, with the themes of "dare to dream" for the seniors and "reach for the stars" for the juniors.
"It's about possibilities, isn't it? It's about reaching a point in time," she said.
"And what we really want to say to our young people is to dare to do that.
"Dare to be brave enough to step outside the square and be who you want to be and be an individual. Let your voice be heard.
"No matter how small you are or how big you are, everyone's got something that they'd like to share."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.