Man flirted with woman right in front of her partner, then became violent

A man who tried to chat-up a woman at an Albury pub in front of her partner soon afterwards punched a staff member to the head.
Mark Andrew Randell was being escorted out of Public House in Dean Street when he launched his drunken attack, Albury Local Court has heard.
He'd been told he had to leave because of his level of intoxication and bad behaviour.
Randell's attempt to talk to the woman ended with him picking up the partner's drink off their table, taking a swig and then emptying the rest of the contents onto the floor.
Police said Randell had made "several attempts" to flirt with the woman back on June 28 about 9.30pm, making his advances despite her partner clearly being right in front of him.
Staff asked the man what had happened, then told Randell to leave.
Randell instead made his way to the toilets, then soon after returned to the victims' table and grabbed the woman's partner around the throat.
He dragged the man off his stool and onto the floor.
Police said a staff member "simply guided" Randell as he left the premises, only to have him - on reaching the front door - turn around and punch him to the head, just above his left eye.
The victim suffered a cut to his eyebrow, as well as immediate pain and a feeling of being light-headed.
He said the pain level was nine on a scale of one to 10, as the punch was "quite hard and forceful".
Randell pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and excluded person fail to leave premises when required.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham told magistrate Melissa Humphreys his client was normally a controlled individual, and that there could be confidence he would never front a court again.
"He's ashamed by his offending behaviour and embarrassed for being before the court today," he said.
Mr Lingham said Randell, who worked in the finance industry, had attended a business luncheon where he downed "quite a few drinks".
But rather than heading home afterwards, he made the wrong decision to instead continue on at a licensed venue.
Ms Humphreys briefly stood down the matter to give further consideration to her sentence.
When the sentencing resumed, she noted how references before the court spoke of a man who normally was quite calm.
"This appears to be an aberration of his otherwise good character."
Ms Humphreys said that while Randell was unlikely to re-offend, his actions were indicative of what was becoming "a prevalent matter in licensed premises in Albury".
"[The victims] were disrupted by Mr Randell's harmful behaviour," she said, pointing out how all they were trying to do was enjoy a quiet drink.
Randell was convicted and fined $1000 and placed on a six-month community corrections order on the assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge.
He was convicted and placed on a nine-month conditional release order for the common assault, and a matching order for three months - without conviction - on the failing to leave premises charge.
Ms Humphreys attached conditions to the first two orders that prohibit Randell from "approaching or contacting the victims by any means".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.