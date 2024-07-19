'Here to stay': North East councils react to statewide nod for e-scooters

Wangaratta has no plans to introduce share hire e-scooters after Victoria announced it would allow them to operate legally across the state following a "successful two-year trial in regional areas".
Indigo Shire said any plans would be a matter for council but confirmed no private operators had approached them.
On Friday, July 19, the Department of Transport and Planning said the government would allow share hire e-scooters to operate across the state and introduce new e-scooter rules.
They include tougher penalties for misuse, and mandated new technology to improve e-scooter safety.
Under the changes, fines will increase for e-scooter offences including riding on the footpath, not wearing a helmet, drinking alcohol while riding and underage riding.
New offences with significant fines will also be introduced for riding as a passenger and not wearing a helmet as a passenger.
The department said it would work closely with councils and e-scooter operators to introduce additional safeguards for share hire e-scooters, including footpath detection and other technology to further improve safety for riders and pedestrians.
"Any proposal to introduce share e-scooters in Indigo Shire will be a decision of council and at this stage there has been no approaches to council from private operators," Indigo Mayor Sophie Price said.
Wangaratta community and infrastructure director Marcus Goonan said the council worked with the community to "promote safe, practical, and environmentally friendly transportation in our town".
"E-scooters are not included in these plans at this stage," Mr Goonan said.
Wodonga Council has been contacted by The Border Mail.
Public and Active Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams said the government acknowledged safety concerns with the vehicles.
"E-scooters are here to stay," she said.
"They've proven popular among commuters, especially shift workers, providing an additional option to travel home safely."
"We know there have been safety concerns, and that's why we have thoroughly assessed their use and are introducing some of the toughest new laws in the country to make e-scooters safer."
Beam, which operates the controversial scheme in Albury, said it had been closely monitoring recent events, including one rider being injured after a drinking session.
"Since the beginning of the trial Beam has taken steps to deter drink-riding, introducing an in-app drink-riding deterrence test to test a rider's cognitive function during high-risk hours," Beam said in a statement.
"Beam regularly meets with the Albury Council to ensure compliance and to address any community concerns.
"Beam has a three strikes policy for riders on its platform, which sees riders risk suspensions, warnings and/or permanent bans for unsafe riding and inappropriate parking. Residents can report unsafe riding or parking via ridebeam.com/help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.