'Do we use the heater or buy food?' Data reveals surge in demand for homelessness help

Albury residents are being called to face the cold for one night to raise money for homelessness, as Vinnies reports a significant increase in people seeking help over the past year.
According to the most recent census, there are 337 homeless people in Albury - a 46 per cent increase from 2016.
Similarly, there are 500 people waiting for social housing.
Vinnies tailored support worker Shantelle Lidden is asking the community to help highlight this issue and raise funds for local residents by participating in the 2024 Vinnies Community Sleepout on Friday, August 30.
She said this year's sleepout would differ from previous years, with homeless people sharing their experiences of living rough.
"This event is to raise awareness of the realities and the harshness of what, unfortunately, so many people have to experience every day," Ms Lidden said.
"This will be the fourth annual sleepout we've held in Albury, and it just seems to be growing year on year.
"We had 70 people sleep out last year, and we're hoping we can do the same, if not maybe better this year."
In the 2023-24 financial year, Vinnies assisted more than 2000 people in Albury - an increase of 20 per cent.
Of these, nine out of 10 sought assistance for food, one in four for housing stress, and more than a third (39 per cent) were homeless or living in temporary accommodation.
Ms Lidden highlighted the "alarming" trend three out of 10 people were seeking assistance for the first time.
"It does get you quite emotional because it just doesn't seem to be easing," she said.
"A lot of people are really struggling and it's not just one cohort. It's right across the board. Even working people, they're struggling. Things are really hard.
"So the sleepout will be a great way to raise awareness of the reality of what some people are experiencing. Do we use the heater or buy food? That is the reality for them."
In recent times, Ms Lidden said she had noticed working families were unable to find private rentals. And once people are ready to transition out of social housing, there is nowhere to go.
"People are not able to meet the cost of living," she said.
"There are no options for those people, and that's placing more pressure on the social housing list. The whole system is clogged.
"We're unfortunately not being able to have that turnover where we're able to help others come through the program because people are stuck and they're not confident in going, or they can't. There's nowhere for them to go."
The Vinnies sleepout will again be held at Xavier High School. People can register to take part and donate online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.