The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Do we use the heater or buy food?' Data reveals surge in demand for homelessness help

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies tailored support worker Shantelle Lidden is calling on the Border community to help raise awareness and raise funds at the 2024 Vinnies Community Sleepout. File picture by James Wiltshire
Vinnies tailored support worker Shantelle Lidden is calling on the Border community to help raise awareness and raise funds at the 2024 Vinnies Community Sleepout. File picture by James Wiltshire

Albury residents are being called to face the cold for one night to raise money for homelessness, as Vinnies reports a significant increase in people seeking help over the past year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.