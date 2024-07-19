'I'll put this bullet in your head': Wodonga man 'bashed in home', gun found

Three people have been arrested and a homemade gun recovered from a bin after a man was allegedly severely bashed in a Wodonga home invasion and threatened with the firearm.
Police allege at least three people forced entry into the victim's McEwan Crescent home on Friday, July 12.
A youth, who can't be named, is accused of pointing a homemade rainbow-coloured semi-automatic handgun at the man and making threats.
"Sit down," he allegedly said.
"I'll put this bullet in your head if you do anything."
It's alleged the man was punched repeatedly in his face and head by Melissa Jane Jarrad and Samuel Ryan Elliott, fracturing his skull and jaw and causing bleeding in his ear.
He was also allegedly kicked in his torso.
The victim had dated Jarrad's daughter and the pair broke up on the day of the incident.
"Stay away from my daughter," Jarrad allegedly said to the man before he was punched to the ground while the gun was trained on him.
The group went to leave and the youth allegedly made threats on the way out.
"If anyone asks, I didn't have a gun," he said.
"If you tell anyone, we'll run through your house."
The victim was found by police with significant head injuries and was hospitalised for three days.
Police launched an investigation and made three arrests at Jindera on Wednesday, July 17 with items including mobile phones seized.
The firearm was allegedly found in the bin of a Jindera Street home in Jindera on Thursday.
The weapon was made from pipe and had a carbon dioxide canister attached in an apparent bid to fire ball bearings.
It's alleged Jarrad's phone had a photograph of her swollen and bleeding hands taken about 30 minutes after the incident.
Jarrad, a 46-year-old former nurse who works at an IGA, sought bail following her arrest.
A court heard despite the serious nature of the charges - which include aggravated home invasion and recklessly causing serious injury - Jarrad did not have a criminal record.
"To go from zero to this type of offending is of serious concern," a prosecutor said in opposing her bail.
Senior Constable Zac Griggs said the alleged victim feared further attacks if the group was released.
"The victim is understandably terrified of what's happened in this incident," he said.
The Wodonga policeman said he was concerned by the threats allegedly made to the victim.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted Jarrad's lack of priors and work commitments and granted her bail to live at a Jindera home.
Her case will return to court on October 10.
Elliott, 30, did not seek release and was remanded in custody to the same date.
The youth is bailed to a North Albury address and will return to a court on July 30.
