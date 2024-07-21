Defence attacks changing story of key witness in Amber Haigh murder trial

The changing story of a key Amber Haigh murder trial witness, who told how he met the teen and her accused killers under "weird" circumstances on what could have been the day she vanished, has been attacked by the defence in court.
Returning to the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Thursday, July 18, for cross-examination, the court heard former Boorowa man James Arber could have been the last person to have seen Ms Haigh alive.
Robert Samuel Geeves and his wife, Anne Margaret Geeves, are currently on trial accused of murdering the then 19-year-old in 2002.
The couple reported her missing on June 19 that year, more than two weeks after she was dropped off at Campbelltown train station.
In court on Wednesday, July 17, Mr Arber recalled a visit the Geeveses, Amber Haigh and a baby paid to his grandmother's hobby farm at Boorowa before heading off on what he believed was a trip to Sydney.
He told the court the Geeveses drove off towards Harden, causing Mr Arber and his father some surprise when they stumbled across them later the same day filling up a Suzuki with petrol at the Mobil service station in Boorowa.
He recalled Mr and Mrs Geeves were present with the baby, but Ms Haigh was nowhere to be seen.
Mr Arber became aware Ms Haigh had disappeared many years later and reported the incident to Crime Stoppers in July 2021.
On Thursday, defence barrister Michael King asked if Mr Arber had considered the possibility he might have been the "last person to see her alive" when he made that call.
The court heard he was not the only one to make a police statement about the events of that day.
His father, Peter Arber, had also provided a statement and had been due to testify in the trial, Mr Arber said, but died about two months ago.
Continuing his cross-examination of Mr Arber, Mr King turned his attention to the colour of the vehicle the Geeveses were driving that day.
On Wednesday, Mr Arber said the vehicle was a Suzuki jeep with a hard top and was "canary yellow", however he displayed uncertainty at times about whether this was the right colour.
Mr King pressed Mr Arber on a previous comment he had made the Suzuki might have been blue. In reply, he said that recollection came from his father.
Mr Arber also appeared unsure if the Suzuki jeep had two or four doors on Wednesday but in court on Thursday gave a clearer answer that it was a "two-door" vehicle.
He was also cross-examined by Mr King about the tarpaulin bags he reported seeing in the back seat of the Geeveses' Suzuki when they came to visit.
He previously recalled there were two bags that were "choc a bloc" in the back when they were at his grandmother's, but that at the service station the bags looked different and appeared higher in the vehicle - with a "mountain" of clothes on the back seat where Ms Haigh had entered the vehicle when they departed sometime earlier that day.
Mr King asked if he recalled coming across any reference to reports Amber Haigh had striped coloured bags in her possession when she was last seen at Campbelltown train station, and if this had influenced his recollection of the bags he saw in his account.
Mr Arber said he did come across those reports, but insisted that this had "jolted" his memory.
"I actually did see the bags," he said.
However, the court heard before his death, Mr Arber's father Peter made a statement to police in which he recalled seeing lots of clothes in the back seat of the Geeveses' car at the service station, but made no mention of seeing the two bags.
Mr King also took aim at the timing of the Amber Haigh sighting.
The court has previously heard the Geeveses visited Mr Arber's family in mid-June 2002. However, on Thursday Mr Arber would not give a specific date because he didn't actually know what date those events took place.
Mr Arber previously said Mr Geeves dropped by to pay his father for panel-beating work conducted in the year 2000.
Mr King then asked if it was strange that Mr Geeves should drop into their place to pay for a "very small panel job" such a long time later, while they were headed to Sydney.
Mr Arber agreed it was and Mr King went one step further, suggesting those events "never happened" and that he had "made it all up".
"Not at all," Mr Arber said.
Mr Arber was pressed further about time references in his story and agreed these had changed since he first reported his story to authorities.
"The whole thing is hit and miss," he said.
The court heard after reporting the incident to Crime Stoppers, Mr Arber had multiple long phone conversations with lead investigator into Amber Haigh's disappearance, Detective Amanda Carey.
Mr King asked if the timing of the events in his account was of particular importance to Detective Carey in the formation of his police statement and Mr Arber agreed.
The court heard the Geeveses told police they dropped Ms Haigh at Campbelltown railway station between about 8.30 and 9pm and Ms Haigh's key card was used at a bank at 8.50pm.
Mr King asserted the timings Mr Arber had given to Detective Carey were "way off", but the witness defended that claim and said he could only go by what he "could remember".
The court heard when Mr Arber first spoke with Detective Carey on August 9, 2021, he said he worked at the local butchers between 4pm and 6pm on the day the Geeveses dropped by.
During that conversation, he told Detective Carey the Geeveses arrived at his grandmother's house between 6pm and 6.30pm, and that it was about one hour to one hour and 40 minutes after that when he and his father saw them again at the service station.
This was inconsistent with what he told the court on Wednesday, when he said he had been travelling home from school and had not worked at the butchers that day.
"My time and dates, they don't add up. I've said [that] from the day dot. But what I can tell you is what I saw," Mr Arber said.
Assuming Mr Arber had worked at the butchers, Mr King said going by the times given, he would have seen the Geeves as late as 8.10pm that night at the service station.
Mr Arber agreed this meant the Geeveses didn't have enough time to take Ms Haigh to Campbelltown.
The court heard Mr Arber also told Detective Carey the Geeveses visit took place on a Wednesday afternoon and that it was around June 2002, but later told her he received that information from 60 Minutes.
The court heard Mr Arber also initially said the Geeves left his grandmother's place between one hour and one hour and 40 minutes before he saw them again at the service station, but later revised this to between 40 minutes and one hour.
Mr Arber said he had changed these details as he was thinking about them a lot and trying to piece together the puzzle.
The court heard Detective Carey suggested some of his times didn't seem to add up and asked him to have another think about that.
"And you had another think about it ... and you found yourself another two hours in the afternoon," Mr King asserted.
Mr Arber agreed but said the detective "wasn't putting words in my head, she was helping me prompt because it has been so long".
When asked how he knew the Geeveses' visit was even in June 2002 and not some other time of the year, Mr Arber replied that it was "getting cold and windy".
However, he previously gave evidence that Boorowa experienced such weather as early as Anzac Day.
The court heard Mr Arber's initial police statement differed markedly from his final one.
Mr Arber's statement did not specify if Mr Geeves was actually filling up the Suzuki with petrol from the bowser when the father and son spotted him at the service station, the court heard.
Mr King also cast doubt on specific comments made between Mr Geeves and Mr Arber contained in his statement, saying it was an "incredibly detailed memory of such a tiny sliver of time".
He suggested Mr Arber made up details to write himself into a murder mystery, but the witness denied that.
Mr King revealed when Mr Arber first reported his story to Crime Stoppers on July 6, 2021, he told them he might have last seen Ms Haigh at the service station, contradicting what the witness told the court on Wednesday.
The court heard the timings of the meetings with the Geeveses hang "on a temporal link" and if the events occurred on any other day than June 5, 2002, then they "went nowhere".
Mr Arber agreed with an assertion by Mr King that if his story about the two meetings with the Geeveses did not take place on June 5, 2002, then his story was "worthless".
The court heard he initially told Detective Carey on August 9, 2021, that during the visit to his grandmother's place, Mr Geeves told him he needed to go to Sydney but didn't reveal when or why.
Explaining his shift from this position, Mr Arber said he "can't remember" how that change in his story took place, but conceded it could have been while discussing his final statement with Detective Carey.
Under re-examination by Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr, Mr Arber revealed he never actually read his final police statement.
Mr Arber said when he went into the police station to sign the statement, it was "rattled" off to him, and he said that was "close enough" and put his signature on it.
"You signed a document you knew was important evidence in a murder investigation but you didn't read it," Mr Kerr asked.
In response, Mr Arber said he had basically read it together with Detective Carey over the phone prior to the signing.
Asked by Mr Kerr if the visit of Mr and Mrs Geeves with Ms Haigh and her child to his grandmother's place was a real event that actually took place, Mr Arber was insistent that it did.
Mr Kerr also asked him how he concluded the Geeveses were heading to Sydney on the day of their visit.
Mr Arber replied by saying he recalled the "bags in the back seat of the Suzuki" the Geeveses had driven to their property, and connected the dots with them going to Sydney the same day.
The judge-alone trial continues.
