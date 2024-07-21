The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Defence attacks changing story of key witness in Amber Haigh murder trial

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 21 2024 - 2:00pm
Defence barrister for Anne Geeves, Michael King (left) leaves the Wagga Courthouse on Monday, July 15. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Defence barrister for Anne Geeves, Michael King (left) leaves the Wagga Courthouse on Monday, July 15. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The changing story of a key Amber Haigh murder trial witness, who told how he met the teen and her accused killers under "weird" circumstances on what could have been the day she vanished, has been attacked by the defence in court.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

