Final call for pizzas and memories for Indigo Valley restaurant owners

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated July 19 2024 - 8:48pm, first published 7:00pm
Jemma Toohey and Rick Taylor will be closing Indigo Valley's The Watchbox on Sunday, July 28. Picture by Phoebe Adams
Thank you cards on display and countless drawings in the kids' corner show the many well-loved nights spent by the fire at an Indigo Valley restaurant.

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

