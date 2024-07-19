Final call for pizzas and memories for Indigo Valley restaurant owners

Thank you cards on display and countless drawings in the kids' corner show the many well-loved nights spent by the fire at an Indigo Valley restaurant.
Now, Jemma Toohey and Rick Taylor will close The Watchbox on Sunday, July 28, as retirement beckons.
Ms Toohey said it was time for the co-owners to move on, but they hold many fond memories at the restaurant.
"I'm sure there's a good future for someone but we're a bit worn out and there's been some challenges," she said.
"But in saying that, we've had fun working together and meeting all the people has been awesome."
The couple both lived in Thurgoona before deciding to move out of town when they purchased the property in 2018.
Neither had managed a restaurant before, but they knew they could do it together and soon found Mr Taylor's pizza-making to be quite popular.
"I think we sort of fell into it quite nicely," Ms Toohey said.
"I mean, of course, we made mistakes along the way, but that's how you learn."
While learning the ropes of running a restaurant, they battled through bushfires, smoke tainting their grapes, COVID-19, floods and a local road closure.
The couple said they will both miss the customers they have met who have supported their venture.
"The joyous part is the people and getting to know them," she said.
"And being able to, for us to be able to spend a bit of time with them when it's quiet, well we've got some really good friends out of it."
The Watchbox was left vacant for six years before the co-owners bought it in 2018.
Since then, they have spent a lot of time cleaning up the property, adding fresh paint and new floors, updating the decking and furniture, and adding a vegetable garden.
The couple has also brewed beers and ciders on-site, but the vineyard was beyond restoration.
The former Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau chief executive said the new owners should treat the restaurant like "a blank piece of paper and create your own artwork".
"I think it's not going to be too hard, I don't think for other people, but it needs a little bit of youth and energy and more energy than we've got," Ms Toohey said.
From the early days of opening the restaurant, the couple's family has been a part of putting it together, with their two grandchildren also waitressing in the earlier days.
They have also hosted many weddings, including Ms Toohey's son's.
Mr Taylor, former Thurgoona Men's Shed president, said the feeling of retirement is "bloody good".
He will now be spending his spare time fishing, doing some work around the property and taking care of his sheep.
"We've had a bit of fun," he said.
There are no new owners of the restaurant yet, but the couple said there have been some enquiries.
The couple has started a new program, the Watchbox Table Service, which offers free local meal delivery to isolated people in the Indigo Creek Rd, Barnawartha, and Chiltern areas.
The Watchbox will also be hosting its final Christmas in July dinners on Saturday, July 20 and Saturday, July 27.
