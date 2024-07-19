Albury police draw guns amid reports man had gun at motel car park

Albury police have drawn their firearms amid reports a man had a gun at a motel car park.
Police were called to the motel car park on Guinea Street about 4.40pm on Friday, July 19.
A call had been made reporting that a man was walking with a gun.
Police arrived and stopped a car as the driver left the area.
While the driver followed police directions without issue, and appeared to sit on the roadside, the passenger refused to comply.
A video posted on social media shows two police with their guns drawn as they spoke to the 34-year-old male passenger outside The Cheesecake Shop.
Despite the reported gun, a weapon wasn't seized.
"The driver of the car exited the vehicle and followed police directions without issue," a police spokesman said.
"The front passenger of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, allegedly failed to follow police directions.
"During the incident police restricted the man's movements in order to search him.
"Officers did not locate a firearm at the scene.
"Investigations are continuing."
