The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Blindsided: NE olive producers brace for 'perfect storm' as bugs creep in

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
July 26 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gooramadda Olives owner Rob Whyte, who is president of Olive Producers North East Victoria, says many grove owners in the region are focusing heavily on controlling olive lace bug infestations. Picture by Mark Jesser
Gooramadda Olives owner Rob Whyte, who is president of Olive Producers North East Victoria, says many grove owners in the region are focusing heavily on controlling olive lace bug infestations. Picture by Mark Jesser

A tiny native bug is infiltrating North East olive groves, pushing costs up in what has been described by one grower as whipping up a "perfect storm".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.