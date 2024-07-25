Blindsided: NE olive producers brace for 'perfect storm' as bugs creep in

A tiny native bug is infiltrating North East olive groves, pushing costs up in what has been described by one grower as whipping up a "perfect storm".
Yarrawonga grower Daimien Vodusek said the olive lace bug, a native insect that saps sap from olive trees, has wiped out some smaller groves in the region.
"It's like driving a car, you don't want to have a crash, but suddenly you get blindsided - that's what's happening with the olive lace bug," Mr Vodusek, who is managing director of Rich Glen's 120-hectare grove, said.
"I believe a lack of frosts this year - it's been cold but no real frost sets - have caused the bug to be more active in this region.
"It's something you have to be very vigilant about; with the droughts in Europe, where I just returned from, and this olive lace bug problem, it's a perfect storm.
"It's (lace bug) always been there but not so much in the North East until now. Groves at the Hunter Valley, for example, where the weather is different to here have to control olive lace bugs every year."
Gooramadda Olives owner Rob Whyte, who is president of Olive Producers North East Victoria, said for his four-hectare grove, which has light infestation in some parts, it wasn't a case of "dodging a bullet". But he was spending more on chemicals to keep the insect at bay as it decimated other groves around the country.
The price of olive oil has soared globally after poor harvests in Europe, especially Spain, caused a shortage and Mr Whyte said he wasn't expecting the price to drop quickly.
The price of extra virgin olive oil at both Gooramadda and Yarrawonga ranges from $39 a litre to $65 for 700 millilitres of premium product.
"If you say we dodged a bullet it sounds like we got lucky," Mr Whyte said. "We have lace bug eggs on some of our trees; that's why we have to spend more money on maintenance; it's not luck; it's diligence.
"There are people who are only now getting serious about their growth maintenance."
The groves at Gooramadda and Yarrawonga are focusing on the domestic market rather than exporting.
Gooramadda Olives co-owner Melanie Coid, who is Olive Producers North East Victoria secretary, said they had tackled the pest before it could get hold.
"We were onto the lace bug problem pretty quickly, so hasn't been a major issue for us," Ms Coid said.
"Global prices have gone up and that isn't going to change. Production costs of producing extra virgin olive oil have gone up.
"Wages have gone up, super has gone up, the price of jars and bottles, the cost of water for irrigation has gone up.
"And there's the cost of making sure the grove is well maintained so it doesn't get overcome with olive lace bug."
Ms Coid said the number of entrants for the Australian Gold Olive Awards this year was an indication of the struggles facing many growers.
"For these awards, we would normally have around 80 entries from probably about 40 to 45 growers," she said.
"This year I've only got 41 entries for extra virgin olive oil, and only 24 groves have entered, because so many groves are affected by olive lace bug."
"If it's not controlled it will kill off groves."
Mr Whyte said olive producers faced varied conditions each season, across all regions.
"In the past, olive producers have experienced a wetter than usual season, which has impacted yields, but not the quality," he said.
"This year will see a major shortage of extra virgin olive oil in Australia and the world as the wholesale price for it has doubled."
In Australia, Cobram Estate Olives, with three groves at Cobram, Boort and Boundary Bend, is the largest olive producer with more than two million olive trees planted on 7000 hectares of farmland.
