The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

It's never easy in the rain, but Raider believes it could be good practice

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 20 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders' Blaynee House and Bulldogs' Kristy Whitehead go head-to-head for the ball during the sides' clash at Martin Park on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Raiders' Blaynee House and Bulldogs' Kristy Whitehead go head-to-head for the ball during the sides' clash at Martin Park on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga Raiders has retained its stance as the competition leaders following a 22-goal victory against rivals Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.