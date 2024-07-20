It's never easy in the rain, but Raider believes it could be good practice

Wodonga Raiders has retained its stance as the competition leaders following a 22-goal victory against rivals Wodonga.
Feeling the full effects of winter at Martin Park on Saturday, the visitors were able to create an early lead and sustain it, seeing the game out 40-62.
But the Bulldogs didn't go down without a fight, with youngster Molly Moylan rising to the A-grade challenge to land 23 goals from 25 attempts.
Despite rain and wind making playing conditions difficult in the second half, Raiders' centre Maggie St John admitted it was good wet weather practice.
"We put in a really solid warm up at the start so we felt prepared, it was just when it started raining in that last quarter when it got a bit harder," St John said.
"It's actually good to have something like this because we never know what could happen in finals."
Taylor Donelan continued her accuracy under the ring to land 53 goals, while teammate Eliza Mooney was strong defensively up the other end of the court.
Raiders now enter their second week on top of the A-grade ladder, in what is a first for the club.
"I'm super proud and excited," St John said.
"Everyone has little things that we need to work on, so we're just going to keep going at training and trying to put those into game play."
Elsewhere, the Pigeons were able to get over the line by two goals in a thriller against the Roos at J C Lowe Oval.
The home side took a one-goal lead into half-time, before a solid third quarter set them up with a four-goal advantage heading into the deciding term.
The Roos fought back, but fell just short 35-33 in what was a tight battle between third and fourth.
Former Osborne star Lou Madden made her return for Corowa-Rutherglen with 30 goals, while Kaleisha Pell (14 goals) and Madeleine Allan (13) made the most of opportunities in the goal circle for Yarrawonga.
Lavington recorded its third win of the season after outclassing Wangaratta Rovers 29-44, while North Albury continued its stellar form with a 51-39 win against rivals Albury.
And at McNamara Reserve, Wangaratta was able to celebrate Hannah Grady's 200th game in style with a 40-47 victory against Myrteford.
The Pies remain in second spot on the ladder, followed by the Pigeons, Roos and Hoppers.
