SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 14
FOOTBALL
Wodonga 12.8 (80) def Wod. Raiders 3.6 (24)
Yarrawonga 15.13 (103) def Corowa-Ruth 4.7 (31)
Myrtleford 3.9 (27) lost to Wangaratta 6.1 (37)
Nth. Albury 7.9 (51) def Albury 4.9 (33)
Wang. Rovers 4.3 (27) lost to Lavington 6.10 (46)
NETBALL
Wodonga 40 lost to Wod. Raiders 62
Wang. Rovers 29 lost to Lavington 44
Myrtleford 40 lost to Wangaratta 47
Yarrawonga 35 def Corowa-Ruth 33
Nth Albury 51 def Albury 39
ROUND 14
Wahgunyah 0.0 lost to Yackandandah 40.23 (263)
Tallangatta 2.6 (18) lost to Mitta Utd 4.11 (35)
Beechworth 10.14 (74) def Dederang-MB 2.1 (13)
Barnawartha 8.6 (54) def Wod. Saints 7.7 (49)
Thurgoona 5.9 (39) def Chiltern 4.9 (33)
Kiewa-SC 12.15 (87) def Rutherglen 2.3 (15)
ROUND 13
Henty 7.5 (47) def Bill. Crows 3.3 (21)
Osborne 12.5 (77) def CDHBU 4.6 (30)
Jindera 7.7 (49) def Howlong 7.3 (45)
Lockhart 12.22 (94) def Culcairn 4.3 (27)
RWW Giants 9.12 (66) def Magpies 3.8 (26)
Brock-Burrum 1.7 (13) lost to Holbrook 17.12 (114)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.