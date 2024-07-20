What a proud, proud win for the North Albury Football Club

North Albury ended the Ovens and Murray Football League's longest losing streak against another club with a gritty 18-point win over Albury on Saturday.
The Hoppers snapped a 29-match, 16-year losing streak to their fiercest rivals with a 7.9 (51) to 4.9 (33) win in miserable conditions at North's Bunton Park.
Since the O and M started in 1893, no team had ever racked up such a long winning streak over an opponent.
North kicked four goals to one after half-time in the rain to post a memorable win.
The match was stopped for nine minutes at the start of the second term when Albury's Elliott Powell suffered a neck injury when hit while bending down to pick up the ball. North's Foster Gardiner was reported and sent from the ground for 15 minutes.
Powell was taken to hospital by ambulance and is awaiting results of a CT scan.
More to follow.
