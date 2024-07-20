Last week, Lavington was embarrassed late by Myrtleford, week's a long time

A severely understrength Lavington rebounded from one of its most gut-wrenching losses to post its best win of the year against second-placed Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Just a week after blowing a six-goal lead against Myrtleford to effectively end its season, Lavington restricted the Hawks to only one goal after half-time in posting a 6.10 (46) to 4.3 (27) win in wet conditions at Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval.
"It was very, very frustrating to lose that last week; we controlled the game for three and a half quarters, but, credit to Myrtleford, they didn't give up," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider explained of the seven-point loss.
"Part of my coaching is learning from the losses and I felt we did that.
"Four of our best midfielders were out in (Billy) Glanvill, (Tom) Hargreave, (Nico) Sedgwick and (Ben) Ashley-Cooper, so to come out in wet and slippery conditions and beat the second-placed team, I said to the players that's the best four-quarter performance this year."
Teenage defender Jesse Hart was outstanding.
"He was the best player on the ground by a fair bit; he had (key forwards Alex) Marklew and (Tom) Boyd at times and dropped off really well when (Sam) Murray was forward; he took 10-plus intercept marks," Schneider enthused.
In the absence of the Panthers best four on-ballers, the promoted midfielders excelled.
"Shaun Driscoll, Drew Beavan was really, really good on Murray and kept his impact down, (Jack) Costello and (Jake) O'Brien also played their role," Schneider praised.
Livewire forward Darcy Smith kicked two goals to feature, joining Oscar Lyons, Nick Newton and Will Liersch in the best, while Aidan Cook also booted two majors.
Rovers were also missing several players, including three of last week's best: Keiran Parnell, Lochie O'Brien and Will Nolan.
Murray kicked two goals, with defenders Jace McQuade, Charles Ledger and Xavier Allison joining on-baller Samuel Cattapan in the best.
Rovers have dropped to third on percentage and now have the week off, while Lavington's performance has guaranteed its standalone Hall of Fame Showndown against near-neighbours and top-three contenders North Albury will be highly anticipated.
