Border fans erupt as NBL1 finals arrive in town with mixed result

The Bandits' dream undefeated season has come to an end following a shock qualifying final loss to Newcastle at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.
Despite having the pumped-up home crowd erupting from the stands, the Bandits' women's side was unable to keep the determined Falcons at bay in the physical 84-96 encounter.
But there was a glimmer of hope in the second half as the Bandits found momentum in an exciting comeback, with a three-pointer from Awatea Leach levelling the score.
It marked the end of the Border outfits' 20 game winning streak, but the ladder leaders are still in the hunt for the NBL1 East title with a second chance next weekend.
"As they say, every win you have you're one step closer to a loss," Bandits' coach Sam McDonald said.
"But that's why we work so hard to be in the position that we're in with the double chance.
"It's a learning opportunity."
Unique Thompson led the way in a strong performance with 38 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, while Mikayla Pivec was dominant with 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Awatea Leach fought hard with 11 points, and Emma Mahady rose to the challenge at crucial moments with eight points.
It marked game 100 for Molly Rice, while the home side was without Lauren Jackson, Ashlee Hannan and Liz Murphy.
It was the first time Border fans had been treated to a home NBL1 East final showcase.
"Like I've said all along, we have the best fans in Australia and they were fantastic for us tonight," McDonald said.
"It's disappointing that we couldn't put on the normal show that we do for them, but to have their support when we made that run in the third and fourth quarters, it was fantastic to hear them get loud and rowdy.
"We've got some work to do, but we'll go from there."
It's already been a record-breaking season for the Bandits after becoming the first team in NBL1 history to go undefeated in the home and away season.
The Bandits' men are also making history of their own after advancing through the elimination final with a 89-75 win against Bankstown.
It's not only their first time in the NBL1 East finals series, but also the first time the men's outfit has played finals since their successful 2015 SEABL campaign.
Kevion Blyalock put on a show with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Davo Hickey also excited the home crowd with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Mitch Dance (14 points) and Shawn Montague (11) also hit the scoreboard as the Bandits now look to advance even further into the East finals with a road trip against Centre of Excellence.
