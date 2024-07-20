Dogs stun reigning premiers in 'biggest win since 2019 grand final'

Emerging force Thurgoona produced a stirring fightback to claim the prized scalp of reigning premier Chiltern by six-points at Thurgoona on Saturday.
Played in atrocious conditions, the Swans gained the ascendancy in the second term after assistant coach Dion Gleeson booted three crucial goals to hand his side a handy 18-point buffer at the main break.
The Swans kept the Bulldogs to one goal until the 20-minute mark of the third-term before Matt Howard booted a much needed goal to slash the margin to 11-points.
Jake Bruce then nailed a crucial goal shortly afterwards to get the Bulldogs within five-points in the shadows of three-quarter-time.
With the match-up for grabs in the last term Gleeson and Bodie Hibberson both missed golden opportunities to give the Swans some breathing space after they both missed gettable goals.
Nick Brennan handed the Bulldogs the lead by two points at the 16-minute mark when he was able to kick a clever goal from a stoppage.
The Swans were on the ropes but manufactured two minor scores to level the scores at the 20-minute mark.
Enter Luke 'Kev' Gerecke.
Gerecke was able to get on the end of some clever play by the Bulldogs to kick the match-winner in the dying minutes and seal a season-defining 5.9 (39) to 4.9 (33) win.
The victory sparked scenes of jubilation from the Bulldogs in what was their biggest win since their 2019 flag triumph over Barnawartha.
The loss has cost the Swans any hope of finishing minor premiers and left the door slightly ajar for Kiewa-Sandy Creek to finish top-three at the expense of the reigning premier.
McAlister was understandably stoked to claim the scalp of Chiltern.
"That's a gusty win against the benchmark of the competition of the past two years," McAlister said.
"With a bit of luck and some sheer grit and determination, we were finally able to land a big scalp.
"Fortune favours the brave, after only booting one goal, we rallied late in the third-term to kick two late goals and give ourselves a sniff at the last break.
"The buzz word today was 'yardage'... in these conditions, don't try to be fancy or pretty.
"Our outside run and the fancy stuff we have been working on was thrown out the window today.
"Yes they lost their coach Brad (Hibberson) and Vandermeer (Jayden) in the lead-up, which is far from ideal but plays into their psyche.
"I didn't even mention to my players that those two were missing, I want my players to expect to go to war every time we play.
"It was an amazing win and it has to be the club's biggest win since the 2019 flag.
"It has to be, purely for the validation of this group.
"We have worked extremely hard to set a standard amongst the group and this is our way of saying thank you to our supporters and volunteers with a momentous win like this.
"This group has been starved of self-belief for a long time now, but this win gives us a healthy dose of belief with the finals fast approaching."
