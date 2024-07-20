You have to give credit to Wodonga, it just won't go away, despite injuries

Wodonga's percentage boosted in wet conditions on Saturday, as it claimed a 56-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Adam Jorgensen doubled his goal output for the season with four, while midfielder Josh Mathey added three in the 12.8 (80) to 3.6 (24) win.
The Bulldogs went into the round 14 clash with a percentage of 107.81 but lifted to 114.23 as they look to jump above either Albury or Wangaratta for a top-five finish.
Albury has a percentage of 136.24, while Wangaratta is 128.37. The trio is on 32 points with four rounds left.
Given the rain, the size of Wodonga's win was an unexpected bonus.
Wet weather generally brings scores closer, but the form of Mathey, Jorgensen and the ultra-reliable Noah Bradshaw proved decisive.
Michael Driscoll's performance in the ruck was another positive.
With the classy Zac Harding back at representative junior outfit Murray Bushrangers, Driscoll has lifted his play with an aggressive approach.
On the other hand, the Raiders will be bitterly disappointed to suffer a heavy loss after an impressive performance against North Albury the previous week.
North's win over Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday has lifted the club into second, but Raiders were level with North at three-quarter time, before losing by 35 points.
Raiders now have the week off and are then home to runaway ladder leaders Yarrawonga.
Cooper Daly and the classy Ned Conway were the visitors' best.
