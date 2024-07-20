Perry Lewis-Smith has been in the best in 10 of 11 games he's played

Yarrawonga's Did Simpson medallist Michael Gibbons kicked three goals in his first game for nine weeks in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Last year's best on ground in the grand final win over Albury, Gibbons hadn't played in nine weeks as his long-running battle with soft-tissue injuries continued, but featured in the best in the 15.13 (103) to 4.7 (31) home win against Corowa-Rutherglen.
Played in freezing conditions, the 72-point win was clearly the biggest of the round and highlighted the Pigeons' power.
Nick Fothergill, who returned after missing last week with a hamstring complaint, also booted three majors, while on-baller Perry Lewis-Smith and Jordan Urquhart kicked two apiece.
The energetic Lewis-Smith joined Fothergill, Gibbons and Dan Howe in the best.
Darcy Hope landed two goals and was in the visitors' best for a second successive week, while vice-captain Brady Morton also impressed.
The teams have the weekend off, with the Roos to return with a home game against the rapidly improving Myrtleford, while the Pigeons are away to Wodonga Raiders.
