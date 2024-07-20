The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta forward Max Bihun had a moment he will never forget on debut

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 21 2024 - 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Aidan Tilley took a number of intercept marks in the 10-point win over Myrtleford.
Wangaratta's Aidan Tilley took a number of intercept marks in the 10-point win over Myrtleford.

Exciting Wangaratta youngster Max Bihun capped his debut with the match-sealer against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.