Wangaratta forward Max Bihun had a moment he will never forget on debut

Exciting Wangaratta youngster Max Bihun capped his debut with the match-sealer against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The 17-year-old booted two goals, including the last of the game, in the sloppy conditions to ground out a tough 6.1 (37) to 3.9 (27) away win.
"One goal from the boundary line, it was unbelievable," coach Ben Reid praised.
"He was in the left forward pocket and was able to skid the ball through, for a young kid to come in and have a moment like that, I'm sure he will remember it for a while."
The game started almost an hour late at around 2.50pm after an ambulance was called for an injury in reserve grade.
The home team led by four points at half-time as Wangaratta battled a rising injury toll.
Morris Medal winner Callum Moore and Nick Richards limped off with hamstring injuries, while Matt Grossman was out with a neck complaint.
"That's one of the best wins I've been a part of, coaching-wise," Reid said proudly.
"If you look deep into it, we had 12 our what you would call our best 22 out for around three-quarters today (Saturday), to play with only 19 players for so long in those conditions, with the amount of kids we had in, I'm really proud of the group's effort to grit their teeth and not die wondering."
Two of those youngsters in Bihun and the enthusiastic Will O'Keefe (two goals) featured in the best.
"Will O'Keefe really stood up in the second half and took another step forward as a senior footballer, while (fellow youngster) Braeden Marjanovic was really strong coming back in," Reid explained.
But the club's seasoned campaigners also impressed.
"Aidan Tilley was really good in defence, he took probably four or five intercept marks in the first half when Myrtleford was really pressing," Reid suggested.
"And Chris Knowles was phenomenal, as good as I've seen him play with his will to get the boys over the line.
"'Knowlesy' is an unbelievably important player, to not only the senior side, but the footy club.
"He helps out the thirds every week, his care for the club is through the roof, when 'Knowlesy' plays his best footy, we're a better team for it, and the last couple of weeks have been really positive."
Fellow seasoned campaigner Michael Newton also played a vital role with the team's other two goals.
The Pies had just seven scoring shots to the Saints' 12, only adding to the achievement.
Jaxon East, Toby Cossor and Mitch Dalbosco were Myrtleford's best in yet another gutsy performance.
The teams now have the weekend off, with Myrtleford away to Corowa-Rutherglen on August 3, while Wangaratta travels to Lavington.
Moore's hamstring is likely to keep him out for at least three weeks, but in good news for the club, Reid revealed the gun forward is not travelling overseas for a wedding in August as originally planned.
