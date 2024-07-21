Hard to remember a time North's team song was belted out with more gusto

North Albury produced a near-perfect wet weather display in the second half to topple Albury by 18 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Favourites Albury didn't kick a goal between the 10-minute mark of the second quarter until midway through the final term as the home team kicked six unanswered in a gripping 7.9 (51) to 4.9 (33) in miserable conditions.
North is now second with four rounds left as it strives desperately to snap a nine-year finals drought.
"There's finals spots up for grabs, we want to be playing really good footy against these teams," delighted Hoppers' coach Tim Broomhead revealed.
"We pumped this game up like a final, we hadn't beaten Albury for the best part of two decades."
North broke the longest losing streak against another team in league history.
The Hoppers had lost their previous 29 games against Albury, with the last win in 2008.
With heavy rain at a boggy Bunton Park, North was realistically one goal from defeat when the visitors held a 16-point lead early in the second quarter.
At the start of the term, the game had a frightening moment when Albury's Elliott Powell suffered a neck injury.
He was bending over to pick up the ball when North's Foster Gardiner crashed into him.
Play was stopped for nine minutes as medical staff comforted the prone Tiger in the middle of the ground.
Gardiner was reported and sent from the ground for 15 minutes.
The incident occurred at 2.35pm with an ambulance arriving at 2.55pm. Powell was transported to hospital at 3.27pm.
The O and M has always said public comments on umpires and-or the tribunal are not allowed, but a clearly agitated Albury co-coach Shaun Daly launched an emotional defence of his Morris medallist.
"We're pretty disappointed with that incident," he offered.
"He had his head over the footy, as he always does, and at the moment, he's in the hospital (he said moments after the game).
"It looked really bad, you need to look after people when they do that (put their head over the ball)."
Powell underwent a CT scan on Saturday night and was cleared of serious injury on Saturday night.
The incident will naturally be an enormous talking point, given the protocols around head knocks, but it is totally unfair to take anything away from North's win.
Interestingly, Albury has finished in the top five the past 14 years, but the potential newcomers taught the Tigers a lesson in wet weather football.
"Our pressure was super, contest after contest, we spoke about every moment was going to matter," Broomhead suggested.
The Tigers, at times, tried to play 'pretty' football on an ugly day.
"Credit to them, they played the conditions better, we tried to muck around with the footy more, they got the ball going forward more than us and out-played us in the second half," Daly explained.
The Tigers led by five points at half-time, but had nine scoring shots to four, with the Hoppers deserving tremendous praise for nailing their limited chances, including a superb Josh Minogue goal from 45m, where he cleverly kicked the ball low, under the wind.
The first goal in the second half was pivotal and Albury's Lachie Tiziani's running shot from 35m was on target, but stopped 'dead' in a puddle of water near the goal-line.
Broomhead was outstanding in the second half, snapping a 30m goal to level the scores for the first time with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.
There's a general perception wet days brings everyone back to the same level, but the ex-AFL player proved that the classiest footballers become even more crucial.
He had 20 touches after half-time, while Minogue sealed the win with his incredible second goal.
Early in the final term, the ball was near the boundary line around 50m from goal, but against two opponents, he refused to give in and hacked the ball forward, with a soccer kick off the ground from 30m and a 45 degree angle dribbling through.
Along with Minogue and Broomhead, Cayden Winter proved again he's the league's best mudlark, consistently winning the ball in heavy traffic, while Jack Penny celebrated turning 25 with a goal as the team and a crowded North dressing room sang happy birthday.
The only negative on a day which will never be forgotten by the happy Hoppers was a dislocated shoulder to gutsy captain George Godde.
Albury's Isaac Muller reiterated his Morris Medal claims with another bullocking display, while Fletcher Carroll maintained his strong recent form.
