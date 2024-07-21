'Dramatic change' Shopping centre blasts strip club plan

The owners of the Myer Centrepoint shopping centre are among more than 100 objectors to a planned Albury strip club, arguing it is "likely to cause a dramatic change in amenity".
Albury Council is scheduled to decide a development application at its meeting on Monday July 22, with municipal staff recommending it be approved, arguing it would add to the "diversity of entertainment venues".
Consultancy firm BMDA Development Advisory submitted an objection on behalf of the owners of the shopping centre, which has an entrance to Olive Street about 50 metres south of where the Emberz strip club would operate.
BMDA principal Bernard McNamara cited nine reasons for opposing the adults-only venue.
These included it being incompatible to the retail core of Albury, an unsafe land use, contrary to CBD strategies, likely to make Olive Street less desirable and discourage investment and setting a precedent for similar businesses to set-up.
"It seems that once, one adult entertainment venue operates, there are the inevitable proposals for more sexually explicit adult entertainment venues and supporting uses in the same area," the Melbourne-based Mr McNamara submitted.
"For Olive Street, a decision to allow the first venue has significant, longer term, implications for nearby businesses."
Mr McNamara labels a proposed Emberz management plan as "inadequate" and notes having security guards "recognises that problems external to the venue will need to be managed".
"It is submitted that the proximity of retail core activities, the risks to property damage and likelihood of anti-social behaviours are likely to cause a dramatic change in amenity within and around the Olive Street site," he stated.
In their report, council staff note the strip club is to shut at 3am and "there appears to be a significant separation" between Emberz closing and shops opening.
The council consulted Albury police and reported the constabulary had no objections to the plan, although they recommended a blacked-out front window and security camera footage to be retained for at least 28 days and supplied to officers on request.
Opposition to the strip club has also come from those planning to build a seven-storey unit block along Swift Street between the rear of what would be Emberz and the Myer Centrepoint car park.
SKM Planning director Kelly McNicol submitted an objection on behalf of 481 Swift St Pty Ltd, formed after Albury businessman Colin Joss bought the former Abikhair family properties for $2.82 million in 2021.
Concerns centred on noise levels for those living in the planned apartment complex, the floor area being too small for a strip club and the lack of a crime prevention assessment in the context of the design for the business.
Other objectors included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Albury Legal director and principal solicitor Suryan Chandrasegaran, facial surgeon John Hennessy and his wife, Roslyn, and St Mary MacKillop College principal Ian Smith.
Nearby shop operators Rachael Hart (Olive Health Foods) and Kim and Mykal Leerentveld (Milkshake Candle Company) also set out their concerns.
"We employ several female staff at our store across a six-day trading week, with up to half of our staff members being juniors under 18 years of age," the Leerentvelds submitted.
"We have strong concerns for the safety and security of our female staff accessing the shared rear car park and for the security of our staff's vehicles when parked in the car park."
