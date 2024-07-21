Kade Sarte's mural magic grows from childhood sketches to colourful career

Kade Sarte's passion for mural art extends to teaching the next generation.
He is now sharing his skills with his daughter, Cali, who, at five-years-old, is already learning the tricks of the trade.
Sarte's artistic journey began with drawing cartoon characters as a child and evolved through various mediums, including street art and tattooing.
His career took a pivotal turn in 2007, when he transitioned from a tattoo artist to colourful murals.
"After moving to Queensland years later, I had the opportunity to meet lots of well-known artists who had followed a similar path," he said.
"They suggested combining my tattoo art with graffiti."
Sarte said that was where the idea sparked.
"I went home and had a crack, and I painted a light globe, and from there, I thought, well, I could create something more, and it took off."
This shift led to his involvement in the graffiti scene and marked the beginning of his street art career.
Since his first notable project-painting for Anthony Ainsworth, of Butts Gourmet Smokehouse in Albury, Sarte has collaborated with many in the region, transforming public spaces on the Border,
His murals include works featuring Victoria Cross recipient Cameron Baird and sports stars such as Ben Simmons and Patty Mills, as well as the former Baluchi Oriental Rugs building
Sarte's favourite mural in Blacklocks Lane, at the back of the Kmart building in Albury, depicts the Mighty Murray Float, and "to this day is the best thing I've ever got to work on".
"I've always been creative," Sarte said.
"Drawing, music, and photography have been passions of mine since I was a kid."
When he began mural art on the Border "it wasn't very well-known, but it has snowballed from 2007".
Despite challenges, including losing work during COVID-19, Sarte's career has continued to thrive.
"I lost some of the best projects I had planned, but it's picked up a lot now - mostly through word of mouth," he said.
The process of creating a mural involved more than just painting a wall.
"I normally make a grid, mark it up on the wall, and work through the details before starting to paint," Sarte said.
"While I often use aerosol art, I also fill large areas with exterior paint and use an airbrush for highlights and lowlights on smaller jobs.
He said what made his work special was that his daughter got to contribute
.
"I let her paint whatever she wants, and then I blend it into the piece. No one would know, but I can point out every bit she's done," he said.
"I like to think that when she gets older she can be proud she had a hand in creating the mural."
Sarte said he found creating a piece rewarding, especially meeting people along the way.
"It often blows people's minds what I do, because there's not much of a scene for it here. It's still fresh and exciting," he said.
Sarte dreams of creating larger pieces around the CBD to showcase his art.
"It's cool to paint on the side of the street, an office building or an abandoned building," he said.
"There are many more places I'd love to paint."
Although he has stepped back from full-time art, Sarte remains open to new projects.
"The fact that you can pick up the cans and play around with colours on the spot is really cool. At home, I'm not much of an artist, but I love making people happy," he said.
"If my daughter wants to learn how to paint, I'd love to teach her. For now, she enjoys watching me and joining in whenever she can."
Email: kadesarte@hotmail.com.
