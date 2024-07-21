Swans adapt best to conditions to dispose of Bulldogs

Second-placed Chiltern still remain in the hunt for the minor premiership after a convincing 39-22 goal win over finals bound Thurgoona at Thurgoona on Saturday.
After claiming the prized scalp of the previously undefeated Kiewa-Sandy Creek the previous round, the Swans appear to be finding their best form at the right time of the season.
The Bulldogs posted one of their lowest scores of the season in the absence of star goal attack Mardi Haydon who missed the clash for the home side.
Young Swans coach Georgia Thomas felt the final scoreline flattered her side.
"It didn't really feel like we won by that much," Thomas said.
"It was only late that we were able to pull away and the margin blew out a little bit."
Zoe Rae shot 25 goals for the Swans while Thomas contributed 14 with the match played in easily the worst conditions of the season so far with the wind and the rain.
Jasmine Hymus and Tammy Kennedy were outstanding defensively for the Swans in the trying conditions.
"It was pleasing the way we were able to adapt to the conditions," Thomas said.
"It was an awful day and to win by 17 goals in those sort of conditions was pleasing.
"We played one other match earlier in the season in similar conditions.
"Hopefully finals aren't like that but if the conditions are wet and windy we won't lack any confidence that we can still put in a four-quarter performance."
The Swans and Kiewa-Sandy Creek are both locked on the same amount of points in the countdown to finals.
Thomas felt the Hawks' superior percentage should ensure that the reigning premier would have the first week off during the finals series.
"I don't think we will end up minor premiers because of the Hawks' greater percentage," Thomas said.
"I think potentially finishing second and keeping our momentum and not missing a week could probably be a good thing for us."
In other round 14 matches, Wahgunyah toppled Yackandandah 59-16, Tallangatta defeated Mitta United 44-26, Barnawartha outclassed Wodonga Saints 45-38 and Kiewa-Sandy Creek triumphed over Rutherglen 86-23.
