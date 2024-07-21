The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Swans adapt best to conditions to dispose of Bulldogs

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 21 2024 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swans coach Georgia Thomas shot 14 goals against Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Swans coach Georgia Thomas shot 14 goals against Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Second-placed Chiltern still remain in the hunt for the minor premiership after a convincing 39-22 goal win over finals bound Thurgoona at Thurgoona on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.