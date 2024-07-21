The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

North Albury produces its own 'The Wizard of Oz' piece of magic

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 21 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Zach Sears is surrounded by seven North Albury players on Saturday, highlighting the home team's desperation. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Zach Sears is surrounded by seven North Albury players on Saturday, highlighting the home team's desperation. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ding Ding! The Witch Is Dead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.