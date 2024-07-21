North Albury produces its own 'The Wizard of Oz' piece of magic

Ding Ding! The Witch Is Dead.
The Wizard of Oz movie is a long way from North Albury's Bunton Park, but the home team finally killed the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest hoodoo with a drought-breaking 18-point win over arch-rivals Albury on Saturday.
"It means so much to the club, look at all the people in the rooms here, it's so exciting, especially in the conditions, there was no weak link at all," elated Hoppers' vice-captain Julian Hayes exclaimed.
North had not beaten Albury since 2008, losing the previous 29 games.
In the league's 131-year history, no club has won that many successive games against another.
Not one player in the Hoppers had played in a winning team against the Tigers.
"It's been a long time, we'll take it," delighted North captain George Godde said.
Interestingly, Albury still holds the record, with a current 27-match streak against Corowa-Rutherglen.
North's dressing room has rarely been filled like it was since the club's last grand final season in 2007.
Most in the room belted out the club song with gusto and 'it's been 16 years' was mentioned a number of times, highlighting the oversized gorilla the club has been carrying.
The match was played on a boggy Bunton Park and when Albury led by 16 points early in the second quarter, the visitors were realistically a goal away from sealing the match in miserable conditions where only 11 goals were kicked.
The only sour note was Godde's dislocated shoulder, close to half-time, and he was asked if it popped back in immediately.
"No, that was the problem, it was out for 15 minutes," he said.
The spiritual leader of the Hoppers, Godde has refused to leave the club during the tough times of the past decade. The club hasn't played finals since 2015.
The win has perfectly set up Saturday's standalone Hall of Fame Showdown.
North and near-neighbours Lavington are looking to quickly build a marquee game and both have played their part.
The Hoppers are now second, while Lavington defeated Wangaratta Rovers, who were second heading into Saturday's round 14.
It's been said a number of times, but the O and M hasn't been more competitive in the modern era.
