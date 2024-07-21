Bulldogs prevail by slender margin in a slog against the Spiders

Third-placed Jindera survived a huge scare against a tenacious Howlong in a four point thriller at Jindera on Saturday.
Little separated the two sides during the first three-quarters after booting five goals apiece and the Bulldogs clinging to a two-point lead at the final change.
The Spiders temporarily gained the lead after booting the all-important first goal of the final term before the home side steadied with the next two majors to establish an eight point lead.
The Bulldogs then added a further two points before Ben Baker gave the Spiders a sniff after landing his third goal late in the term.
However, the Bulldogs were able to hold their nerve in the tense final few minutes and hang on for a 7.7 (49) to 7.3 (45) win.
Coach Joel Mackie and prized recruit Luke Garland both returned for the Bulldogs after missing several weeks and importantly got through unscathed.
Mackie said it was a huge relief to hear the final siren and grind out a tough win against a dangerous opponent.
"In the conditions it was always going to be a slog and I feel Howlong showed what they are capable of," Mackie said.
"They really put it to us to be honest.
"If you get Howlong on a good day you know you are in for a tough contest and if you get an off Howlong, it might have been a little bit easier for us.
"It was goal for goal for most of the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter.
"Ben Baker kicked a goal late and they were still a chance of snatching the win.
"But we were able to hold on in the end but they definitely could have stolen the win for sure.
"It certainly wasn't easy."
Mid-season recruit Archie Storer thrived in the wet conditions to boot five goals for the Bulldogs and emerge as the match-winner for the home side.
Lachie Dight, Trent Castles, Luke Garland and Sam Crawshaw were also prominent for the Bulldogs.
Howlong was best served by Baker, Isaac Bunge, Connor Clarke, Tyson Logie, Jarred Lane and Marcus Reid.
The Bulldogs' victory helped arrest a mid-season slump after losing three of four matches before last week's general bye.
"It was pleasing to get the win because I felt we have been disappointing lately," Mackie said.
"We lost three out of our last four but considering who we had missing and how we played, it was probably to be expected.
"I thought there were some good signs against Holbrook before last week's bye and I was happy how we performed even though we lost by eight goals.
"I didn't think the scoreboard reflected how close a match it was.
"So we haven't been that bad but it was certainly a big tick to get back on the winners list against Howlong."
Mackie will face his former side Osborne this weekend who are set to be without George Alexander and coach Myles Aalbers.
The Tigers thumped Jindera by 48-points the last time they met in round 3.
