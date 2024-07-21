Enraged at wife being told to be quiet, he threatened to bash victim

A Lavington man became so incensed over his wife being told to shut up by his daughter-in-law that he ran at the younger woman and threatened violence.
Albury Local Court has been told that Anthony Shaun Demamiel was also heard by others as having said words to the effect that he would "take her head off her shoulders".
Demamiel was charged with intimidation though over his initial confrontation with his daughter-in-law.
"The accused has rushed at the victim," police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys, "and said 'I'll f---in bash you, don't talk to my wife like that'."
At the time, the victim was walking out of the house, having been ordered to leave the Lavington house following an argument.
Police said Demamiel's wife continued to yell at the victim, who turned around and told her to shut up.
Demamiel, 42, of Desmond Street, pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of intimidation. He represented himself in court.
"I should have let it go," he told Ms Humphreys.
"I'm very remorseful. They were having a really heated discussion. I haven't been in trouble for a while."
The court was told the incident played out on July 2 when the two women began to argue about 5pm.
When told to leave, the woman - with her child in her arms - began walking towards the front door as Demamiel's wife kept yelling.
After Demamiel rushed at the younger woman and issued his threat, her partner stood in between them to prevent the dispute escalating into something more serious.
The victim left, then reported the incident to Albury police the following day.
Police went to the home on July 9 about midday. They spoke to the wife, but she refused to provide any information about what took place.
Demamiel was arrested after going to the Albury police station about 4.30pm. He declined to be interviewed.
The court was told that Demamiel's last conviction was on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"It's been a significant period of time since you've been before the court, since 2009," Ms Humphries said.
In sentencing him, Ms Humphreys referred to the "I'll bash you threat" from Demamiel
"On this occasion the circumstances of the heated family argument caused him to lose control," she said.
Ms Humphreys said there was "some degree" of provocation.
Demamiel was convicted and placed on a nine-month conditional release order, with a condition that he complete an anger management program in the community.
