Grit and glory: capturing sport's raw essence on a muddy, rainy day

No matter the weather you can trust The Border Mail photographers will still be out at the local sport capturing all the action from across the different competitions.
North Albury produced a near-perfect wet weather display in the second half to topple Albury by 18 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In O&M netball, Wodonga Raiders has retained its stance as the competition leaders following a 22-goal victory against rivals Wodonga.
Third-placed Jindera survived a huge scare against a tenacious Howlong in a four point thriller at Jindera.
Bradon Taylor completed an impressive second half display, scoring in the last six minutes to help the Dragons to a 28-22 win over Albury at Greenfield Park.
The Bandits' women's side was unable to keep the determined Falcons at bay in the physical 84-96 encounter.
Bandits' men are also making history of their own after advancing through the elimination final with a 89-75 win against Bankstown.
For all the photos, check out the gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.