Ruthless Tigers cruise to a comfortable win over lacklustre Power

Osborne overcame the loss of star spearhead George Alexander and coach Myles Aalbers to easily account for CDHBU by 47-points at Osborne on Saturday.
Despite missing two of their main avenues to goal the Tigers had little trouble booting a winning score as they cruised to a 12.5 (77) to 4.6 (30) win.
A lacklustre Power could only manage one goal to three-quarter-time before adding a bit more respectability to the scoreboard in the final term.
In contrast the Tigers had seven different goalscorers with Hugh Schmetzer continuing his good form in attack this season with three goals.
Aalbers said the Tigers had set themselves for a big performance against the Power who went into the clash sitting third on the ladder.
"Internally we don't look too far ahead but if we can keep winning we can cement a top-two position," Aalbers said.
"To start well in the conditions at Osborne on the weekend, it was tricky because of the wind.
"But we set up a plan and stuck to it all match which was probably one of the most pleasing aspects of the win.
"George (Alexander) and myself both missed with injury and we are both still a couple of weeks away from returning.
"So to kick 12 goals in those conditions and missing a couple of our forwards was also pleasing.
"We base our game on pressure and Declan Galvin, Jed Griffin and Johnny Ryan and those sort of smaller guys were suited by the conditions and bobbed up with goals.
"So they got a bit of reward for effort because a lot of the time it is our big blokes in Hugh (Schmetzer), George (Alexander) and Duncan McMaster who command the limelight.
"At the minute we have got guys who just play their roles and we don't rely on one or two players to kick a score each week.
"Our defence was also outstanding in being able to keep the opposition to one goal in the first three quarters.
"We always focus on the defensive stuff first and the Power have got some quality forwards in Docherty, Beveridge and Andison.
"So it was a really good defensive game by not only our defence but our midfielders as well."
McMaster returned from a month overseas but looked like he hadn't missed a beat to claim best on ground honours playing as a deep forward as well as in the ruck.
Max Hillier, Jed Griffin, Charlie Douglas, Clancy Galvin and Ryley Watson were also damaging.
Prized recruit Rohan Heasley returned for the Power for only his second match of the season in a bonus ahead of finals.
