Bulldogs extend unbeaten run with convincing win against Spiders

The Jindera juggernaut is rolling ruthlessly along towards September glory after inflicting a 38-19 mauling of third-placed Howlong at Jindera on Saturday.
After an even first quarter, the Bulldogs powered away from the Spiders to highlight why the premiership race looks like a two horse race between Jindera and Osborne.
Bulldogs co-coach Tayla Lloyd felt her side produced one of their more dominant performances of the season despite the tough conditions.
"We rate Howlong highly for their athleticism and competitiveness, so we are extremely proud to walk away with a 19 goal win in wet weather," Lloyd said.
"Howlong is third on the ladder so to win like that was something that we didn't anticipate.
"We were expecting a tight tussle and it was fairly tight until that last quarter.
"Chelsea Harper missed for us so that also adds a bit more merit to the win.
"The most pleasing thing about the win was our versatility and we had a lot of different combinations rolling throughout the day and they were equally as effective as each other.
"I thought our composure was great as well considering the conditions.
"The weather changed our game plan but the girls adjusted well with their decision making under pressure.
"Millie Fawcett, Tegan Vogel and Ellen Cook were the standouts for us on the weekend."
In other round 13 matches, Osborne toppled CDHBU 78-9, Holbrook defeated Brock-Burrum 64-21, Henty outclassed Billabong Crows 44-28 and RWW-Giants triumphed over Magpies 42-37.
Lockhart and Culcairn fought out a thrilling 37 all draw.
